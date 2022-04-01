How hijabi heistess was nabbed in action

“The staff were whispering to each other through their AirPods. Then the manager, a tall, thin white man, approached the hijabi heistess and showed her what appeared to be footage of her stealing from a different iStore. One of the accomplices tried to run.

“A young Indian girl — kinda but not really — wearing a head scarf, low-key unkempt. She claimed her dad was waiting for her in the car and she desperately had to go. They wouldn’t let her out. She was stressed. The second accomplice, a young black boy, also tried to dash. Didn’t work,” Dr Baddy said.

She then corrected her description of the main suspect as a hijabi heistess, pointing out the woman’s headgear as “technically a niqab”.

“The heistess is screaming now: ‘Just because I’m wearing a scarf you think I’m stealing? This is an attack on the Muslim community. This is injustice. This is racist.’ She’s making valid points.

“Four security guards enter the store. She opens her niqab and reveals her face. She’s still screaming. She starts heading towards the door, saying she’s going to call the cops on the security guards. ‘Don’t you dare touch me. I’ll call the police. This is injustice. Let me out.’

“The manager is super calm and smooth. He’s whispering to her and shows her more footage. She gets quiet and moves to the opposite side of the store. Her face and hair are completely exposed now and she’s making a call on her iPhone. It’s a gold Pro Max, storage unknown.”

Dr Baddy’s followers commented they were disappointed she could not declare the storage capacity of the phone, prompting her to respond: “Even me. But in my heart I believe the hijabi heistess would have the 1TB.”

The story continued: “The heistess and the boy had walked into the store behind me and my girlfriend. The staff glance at us. Wtf. But they keep it moving. The heistess gets off the phone, security informs her she’s being detained. She’s no longer screaming, she’s clocked that the jig is up.

“She’s escorted out by two security guards. The manager instructs the staff to open the doors. The other customers start breaking down the drama, others are getting out as quickly as possible. The staff start unplugging all the devices on display and locking them away.

“The staff are walking out in a straight line. Plot twist. The manager informs us they’re also being detained. They look fed up. Anyway, they tried to send me home without my phone after three hours of waiting and driving all the way from Centurion. Nah, lol. I got my phone,” Dr Baddy concluded.