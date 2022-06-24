Foreigners who lost their stalls in Yeoville market fire fear for the future

When Solange Mayamba received a call that her stall was among those that burnt in a fire at the Yeoville market, all she could think about was her children.

The mother of three from the Democratic Republic of the Congo received a call about the fire at the market in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

She rushed to the site and couldn't believe what she found. She helplessly watched her stall burn to ashes along with all of her stock.

“When I arrived I couldn’t save anything. Everything had burnt to ashes,” she said.

Mayamba, who started her food business at the market in 2016, said it was a means to daily survival. She bought her stock on credit and paid her suppliers back after making sales..

Like other traders, she kept everything inside her stall.

“I don’t know how I will survive with my children. I pay rent and now my shop is burnt. I don’t know what I will do,” she said, emphasising that besides her rent outstanding, she was now in debt to her suppliers.

Mayamba said since she moved to SA about 14 years ago, she has never experienced such a tragedy.

“I don’t know whether the government will help — my children need food. We need money to pay rent,” she said.