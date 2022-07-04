Applied for the R350 grant? Sassa wants you to update your info by end of the week for April, May payments

Beneficiaries of the R350 social relief of distress (SRD) grant have until July 7 to update their information if they want to be paid for April and May.

The SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) issued a reminder over the weekend, urging beneficiaries to update their personal information which was initially incorrectly provided on the SRD website and/or alter their responses to the screening questions asked in their applications.

“Clients who wish to update their screening questions for the assessment of the April and May periods should update their details by no later than July 7,” said Sassa.

When will other social grants be paid this month?

According to Sassa, social grant payments for July will start on Monday for older persons, followed by disability grants on Tuesday, with all other grants paid from Wednesday.

“Clients who do not have PIN codes or have forgotten their PINs are encouraged to ensure they reset their PIN codes at their nearest post office outlet. Those who have PIN codes and remember them need not renew their PIN.