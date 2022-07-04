×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Applied for the R350 grant? Sassa wants you to update your info by end of the week for April, May payments

04 July 2022 - 09:00
Covid-19 social relief of distress grant beneficiaries queue outside a post office in East London. File photo.
Covid-19 social relief of distress grant beneficiaries queue outside a post office in East London. File photo.
Image: Sino Majangaza

Beneficiaries of the R350 social relief of distress (SRD) grant have until July 7 to update their information if they want to be paid for April and May. 

The SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) issued a reminder over the weekend, urging beneficiaries to update their personal information which was initially incorrectly provided on the SRD website and/or alter their responses to the screening questions asked in their applications.  

“Clients who wish to update their screening questions for the assessment of the April and May periods should update their details by no later than July 7,” said Sassa. 

When will other social grants be paid this month?

According to Sassa, social grant payments for July will start on Monday for older persons, followed by disability grants on Tuesday, with all other grants paid from Wednesday. 

“Clients who do not have PIN codes or have forgotten their PINs are encouraged to ensure they reset their PIN codes at their nearest post office outlet. Those who have PIN codes and remember them need not renew their PIN.

“This will enable our clients to use all available channels to access their grants and give them the freedom to use their Sassa cards at all points of collection, such as ATMs and merchant stores Pick n Pay, Shoprite, Boxer and U-Save,” said the agency. 

Can I collect my grant before the mentioned dates?

Sassa urged beneficiaries to only make their way to mobile pay points on specific dates to avoid disappointment. 

“Beneficiaries who receive their social grants at Sassa mobile pay points are advised they can access their grants through the above-mentioned payment infrastructures on the allocated days for the specific grants, or any time thereafter, and do not have to wait for the cash payment dates.

“Beneficiaries are advised to be vigilant and cautious when using their pins at all times, and not to share this with anybody, even close family members.”

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Approved for the R350 grant after reconsideration? You could get your money from Wednesday

The payments are for applicants who appealed their declined applications from August to November 2021.
News
1 week ago

Applied for R350 grant reconsideration? More than 1-million applicants will be paid by end of week

Sassa says one million approved applicants will be paid their R350 grants by the end of this week.
News
1 week ago

Fewer people will qualify for the R350 grant going forward — see if you do

Applicants who receive R350 a month or more in financial support will be disqualified from the social relief of distress grant in the next cycle.
News
3 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Body of Khayalethu Magadla found South Africa
  2. EXCLUSIVE | NPA drops charges against alleged state capturer, Bosasa chief ... News
  3. ANC says Ramaphosa must schedule new meeting with integrity commission Politics
  4. Women’s league pick seen as Ramaphosa power grab Politics
  5. Woman and nephew die after falling into maize silo in Standerton South Africa

Latest Videos

'We were all suffocating': Survivor speaks about escape from Enyobeni tavern, ...
East London musician creates tribute song after Enyobeni tavern deaths