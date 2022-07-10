Operation Dudula first made an appearance in Soweto in June 2021 and since then Nhlanhla Lux has become the face of the organisation calling for the removal of illegal foreign nationals in SA and fighting for the economic development of townships.
In March the EFF accompanied Dobsonville resident Victor Ramerafe to open a case against Lux at the Dobsonville police station for allegedly ransacking his house and accusing him of dealing in drugs, pitting the two movements against each other.
This is a developing story.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
WATCH | EFF and Operation Dudula members clash outside Soweto tavern massacre site
Image: Phathu Luvhengo
Police had to intervene in clashes between EFF and Operation Dudula members outside the tavern in Soweto where 15 people died in a shooting in the early hours of Sunday.
Police formed a shield to separate the two factions and used a loud hailer to calm the tensions apparently caused by both factions claiming to represent the community in Orlando east.
Operation Dudula first made an appearance in Soweto in June 2021 and since then Nhlanhla Lux has become the face of the organisation calling for the removal of illegal foreign nationals in SA and fighting for the economic development of townships.
In March the EFF accompanied Dobsonville resident Victor Ramerafe to open a case against Lux at the Dobsonville police station for allegedly ransacking his house and accusing him of dealing in drugs, pitting the two movements against each other.
This is a developing story.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE
Woman almost necklaced by angry Alex residents rescued, then arrested
WATCH | 'We are going to build squatter camps outside politicians' houses': Lux Dlamini
Nhlanhla Lux: Redefining the Gucci revolutionary
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos