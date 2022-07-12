Standard Bank’s Simmonds Street complex in the Johannesburg CBD was temporarily closed on Tuesday due to a fire.
The bank said the blaze was in the facility’s energy management centre.
“No injuries were suffered and the city’s emergency services department has extinguished the fire,” it said.
It said while investigations were still under way, initial assessments indicated the cause was technical in nature.
“Staff have been informed that the building has been closed and [they] will be accommodated in other Standard Bank facilities where appropriate, or work from home until further notice.”
It warned customers to expect some delayed services as the bank moved staff to alternative worksites.
“We apologise for the inconvenience this is causing and further updates will be provided as required.”
TimesLIVE
Johannesburg Standard Bank branch temporarily closed after fire
Image: 123RF/anyvidstudio
