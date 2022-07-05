×

News

Joburg’s new threat: houses catching fire because of load-shedding surges

Firefighters anticipate more house fires as people fail to switch off appliances during multiple daily power outages

Gill Gifford Senior journalist
05 July 2022 - 21:38

While upmarket homeowners live in fear of a suspected arsonist, a new fire threat has emerged in the form of hazardous power surges that can happen when electricity is restored after an outage...

