Describing the first intruder, Madlala said: "Although I can't remember clearly, what I remember is that he had a little chin, big eyes and short dreadlocks.”
The second intruder had a shaved or trimmed beard, he said.
“He was tall because Senzo was holding him. He wasn't big, he was slender."
He reiterated that only two people entered the house. This as he, Khumalo, her sister Zandi, their mother and two other men watched a game between Chelsea and Manchester United.
Kelly's two children were also present.
Madlala said after the gunshot he ran into one of the bedrooms. This is where Meyiwa and Kelly's daughter, who was eight months old, were at the time.
Kelly's older son was in the lounge.
Meyiwa reportedly collapsed in the lounge after being shot.
Madlala said he could not tell how many shots were fired because the first one deafened him.
One of Senzo Meyiwa's attackers is among the five in court, says witness
Tumelo Madlala says one of the intruders who barged into the Vosloorus house where Bafana Bafana captain Senzo Meyiwa was gunned down in October 2014 is in the Pretoria high court dock.
“That is why I requested to have a break [yesterday], because I was annoyed to be in the same room with the person,” Meyiwa's friend told the court on Wednesday.
He was testifying in the trial of five men charged with the soccer star's murder.
State prosecutor George Baloyi asked Madlala if he could identify any of the suspects.
This caused an argument, as both lawyers for the five accused objected.
Tshepo Thobane, who is representing four of the accused, said: “This question is vague and, more in particular, identification in the court is inadmissible and doesn't have value, most importantly because my clients were not taken on to an identity parade.
Group who were with Senzo Meyiwa spent night at his house after shooting
It is understood that at an earlier identity parade the men were not implicated.
When his right hand was not on his head or behind his neck during his testimony on Wednesday, Madlala used it to wipe his tearful eyes. Continuously shifting in his chair, he squinted when asked what he could recollect.
Among those in court were Meyiwa’s sisters, eager to learn whether the five accused were behind their brother's murder.
Earlier, Madlala described how Meyiwa's limp body was carried to a car and rushed to hospital, where he was declared dead.
Madlala said he stayed in Johannesburg for three days thereafter, during which time he attended an identity parade. However, he did not recognise any of Meyiwa's attackers in the line-up. He said he was also taken to an artist to describe the intruders' features.
Friend tells how Senzo Meyiwa pinned down attacker before being shot dead
Meyiwa was reportedly rushed to hospital in his BMW, which Madlala said was driven by Khumalo.
However, he said there was another car, a red VW polo, which he thought belonged to Longwe Twala. The car was parked behind Senzo’s BMW.
“It's his [Longwe Twala's] because it was there after he arrived at the house. I then saw it at Mulbarton. I can't remember the day,” he said.
It was not immediately clear when Twala removed his car to allow Meyiwa's BMW to exit the yard so he could be taken to hospital.
Madlala is the third state witness to testify in the trial. He and all those present in the house on the day of the murder said Meyiwa was killed in a botched robbery.
However, a previous legal representative of four of the accused told the court his clients were innocent and that the occupants of the house were behind Meyiwa's murder.
