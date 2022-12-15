South Africa

Accused in political murder trial turns to Legal Aid after losing private lawyer

15 December 2022 - 09:37 By Mfundo Mkhize
Five suspects accused of the fatal shooting of an ANC municipal councillor candidate are due to reappear in court in February.
Five suspects accused of the fatal shooting of an ANC municipal councillor candidate are due to reappear in court in February.
Image: Nqubeko Mbhele

One of five accused charged with killing ANC eThekwini municipality councillor candidate Siyabonga Mkhize in October last year has parted ways with his legal counsel.

The Durban magistrate's court heard on Wednesday that Nkosinathi Ngcobo, 38, has enlisted the services of Legal Aid.

Advocate Roshan Dehal will continue representing Ngcobo's co-accused, ward 101 councillor Mkhipheni Ngiba, 46.

The pair are charged alongside Sandile Mzizi, 40, Sifiso Mlondo, 37, and Phathesakhe Ngiba, 25.

Mkhize had emerged as the ANC’s preferred candidate in the ward for the 2021 local government elections ahead of Ngiba. He and fellow ANC member Mzukisi Nyanga were shot dead while door-to-door campaigning in October 2021.

Mkhize went on to win the elections posthumously, prompting by-elections in which Ngiba emerged victorious in February. However, Ngiba was arrested in May.

The matter has been adjourned to February 28 for pretrial proceedings at the Durban high court. Four of the accused have been remanded in the Ebongweni correctional services centre in Kokstad, while Ngiba has been detained at the Durban North police cells.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.  

READ MORE:

eThekwini deputy mayor turns to court to fight expulsion

Mavundla cites his criticism of ANC-led municipality and challenges they face as the party's motive to remove him
News
2 days ago

ANC in KZN angry after councillor Mnqobi Molife is shot dead

The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal on Monday confirmed eThekwini ward 99 councillor Mnqobi Victor Molifi was murdered.
News
3 months ago

Murdered candidates win their wards

The ANC won two wards, in Tshwane and eThekwini, despite the fact the candidates were killed before the elections. The NFP won a ward in Nongoma in ...
News
1 year ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Bridge collapse forces closure of road linking Joburg with Krugersdorp, and ... South Africa
  2. Elon Musk is no longer the world’s richest person World
  3. 'I declared the cash when I landed in South Africa': Sudanese mogul on Phala ... South Africa
  4. Vodacom, please call me with a reasonable offer News
  5. It’s tricky when traditional and Western nuptials converge News

Latest Videos

'As a disciplined member of the ANC I vote yes' - NDZ defies party lines in ...
'As a disciplined member of the ANC I vote yes' - NDZ defies party lines in ...