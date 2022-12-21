South Africa

Power supply to Hendrina, surrounding areas restored

21 December 2022 - 15:27 By TimesLIVE
Good weather conditions on Tuesday allowed Eskom technicians to work unhindered in Hendrina and surrounding areas.
Image: Eskom

Electricity supply to Hendrina and surrounding areas in Mpumalanga has been restored, Eskom announced on Wednesday.

The communities had been without power since Saturday after four high-voltage lines tripped on Saturday, causing an outage. 

The incident occurred when a dam at the Optimum Mine overflowed, submerging the lines and causing a power trip.

“Good weather conditions on Tuesday allowed Eskom technicians to work unhindered. We apologise for the inconvenience the outage has caused,” Eskom said.

