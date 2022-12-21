Electricity supply to Hendrina and surrounding areas in Mpumalanga has been restored, Eskom announced on Wednesday.
The communities had been without power since Saturday after four high-voltage lines tripped on Saturday, causing an outage.
The incident occurred when a dam at the Optimum Mine overflowed, submerging the lines and causing a power trip.
“Good weather conditions on Tuesday allowed Eskom technicians to work unhindered. We apologise for the inconvenience the outage has caused,” Eskom said.
TimesLIVE
Power supply to Hendrina, surrounding areas restored
Image: Eskom
TimesLIVE
