The ANC’s mission impossible fantasy for a fossilised Eskom
Forcing De Ruyter out clears an obstacle for those who foolishly think renewables can be put on the back burner
18 December 2022 - 00:02
The Nedbank Group annual report for 2011 appeared in April 2012. Readers found an incendiary message buried in the report by the then chair, Reuel Khoza: “South Africa is widely recognised for its liberal and enlightened constitution,” he wrote, “yet we observe the emergence of a strange breed of leaders who are determined to undermine the rule of law and override the constitution...
The ANC’s mission impossible fantasy for a fossilised Eskom
Forcing De Ruyter out clears an obstacle for those who foolishly think renewables can be put on the back burner
The Nedbank Group annual report for 2011 appeared in April 2012. Readers found an incendiary message buried in the report by the then chair, Reuel Khoza: “South Africa is widely recognised for its liberal and enlightened constitution,” he wrote, “yet we observe the emergence of a strange breed of leaders who are determined to undermine the rule of law and override the constitution...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos