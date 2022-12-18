Opinion

The ANC’s mission impossible fantasy for a fossilised Eskom

Forcing De Ruyter out clears an obstacle for those who foolishly think renewables can be put on the back burner

18 December 2022 - 00:02
Peter Bruce Editor-at-large & columnist

The Nedbank Group annual  report for 2011 appeared in April 2012. Readers found an incendiary message buried in the report by the then chair, Reuel Khoza: “South Africa is widely recognised for its liberal and enlightened constitution,” he wrote, “yet we observe the emergence of a strange breed of leaders who are determined to undermine the rule of law and override the constitution...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. Andre de Ruyter to stay on as Eskom boss until March 2023 South Africa
  2. 'The COO must follow' — Reactions to Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter resigning South Africa
  3. ‘I’m disappointed I couldn’t achieve my objectives,’ says Eskom CEO Andre de ... South Africa

Most read

  1. Mampara of the week: Tandi Mahambehlala Hogarth
  2. Mampara of the year: Cast your vote now Hogarth
  3. DUMA GQUBULE | De Ruyter behind the wreck of Eskom Opinion
  4. HOGARTH | Ace and his garage band Hogarth
  5. PETER BRUCE | The ANC’s mission impossible fantasy for a fossilised Eskom Opinion

Latest Videos

Gwede wants his R1 million after defying critics and making it back into the ...
Reaction as Cyril Ramaphosa wins ANC election