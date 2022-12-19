South Africa

Power outage in Mpumalanga after Optimum mine dam overflows

No estimated time for restoration of power to Hendrina, says Eskom

19 December 2022 - 17:10 By TimesLIVE
Four high-voltage lines tripped, causing an electricity supply outage in Mpumalanga on Saturday. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF

Eskom said on Monday there was no estimated time for restoration of electricity supply to Hendrina and surrounding areas in Mpumalanga after four high-voltage lines tripped, causing an outage. 

The incident occurred when a dam at the Optimum mine overflowed, submerging the lines and causing them to trip, resulting in the outage.

“Both Eskom and mine management are on-site assessing damage. Due to the complexity of the work required and the continuing rainfall, the estimated time of restoration is not currently available.

“For their safety, the public is advised to treat all electricity infrastructure as live at all times.”

TimesLIVE

