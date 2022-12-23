South Africa

Dark Christmas for Jagersfontein as flood victims remain homeless

23 December 2022 - 10:00
Charlesville, a small township in Jagersfontein near Bloemfontein, has been left in ruins after a mudslide destroyed houses, cars and infrastructure on September 11 2022. File image.
Image: Thulani Mbele

December is a time for festivities, holidays, celebrations and family. But not for the people of Jagersfontein, who are expecting their first dark Christmas. Many have remained homeless since the disastrous September mud floods.

On the morning of September 11, residents of Charlesville and surrounding areas were woken by a loud sound.

Resident Tshepiso Ngubeni described it as a “foreign sound” never heard before.

This is when the dam walls of a mine in the area burst, spewing sludge and destroying homes while killing crops and livestock on nearby farms.

An emotional Ngubeni said he cannot stomach seeing the condition of his house.

At the time, he had nearly completed his six-month project to renovate his home.

He and his family are now accommodated by a local resident and while staying there, the remains of their home have been vandalised and the electrical wiring has been stolen, he said.

“This is going to be a different Christmas because there has been a huge change. It is going to be a sad affair. It will be a Christmas most of us will not spend in our homes.”

“This is what we call a black Christmas, The festive season is a time to be happy and for people to receive bonuses and come home from Johannesburg and Cape Town. The mood in the community is sad because there is nothing to be happy about. How can you be happy when you don’t have your own home?” said Ngubeni.

He said the sludge broke the sliding door and kitchen door to his home.

Homes, cars and other structures weren’t the spared the devastation of the collapse of a tailings dam in Jagersfontein in September 2022.
Image: GCIS

He witnessed half his furniture and belongings being swept away while he was trapped in a flooded room inside his house.

The rest of his family, including his nine-month-old grandson, were locked inside a bedroom.

“The house nearly turned into our death trap,” he said.

Not much has changed for the affected residents as their homes have not been refurbished and rebuilt.

The floods killed two people and Mantele Mogali, 50, remains missing, said the Free State premier’s spokesperson Palesa Chubisi.

“Unfortunately they had to stop the search because the sludge has dried and it has become difficult for the rescue team,” she said.

Those who were hospitalised have been discharged and have fully recovered, she said.

JAGERSFONTEIN DISASTER SURVIVOR THABO CHOLEDI

Posted by Free State Provincial Government on Tuesday, November 29, 2022

Farmers who managed to save their cattle have been provided with boreholes on their farms.

About 169 household farmers lost their vegetable produce. An estimated 43 subsistence and smallholder farmers in the Sewerage and Charlesville area lost everything, the Free State department of agriculture and rural development said.

The department has arranged for the state drill to dig 19 boreholes for farmers who have livestock, spokesperson Zimasa Mbewu said, and 304 tons of feed has been provided to livestock farmers.

“Currently, 728 (livestock) belonging to 43 farmers were lost. Farmers who utilise water or irrigation were affected.”

The Jagersfontein floods affected farmers who lost livestock due to the sludge.
Image: Facebook/Paramedics, SAPS and Firefighters South Africa

Free State premier Sisi Ntombela and her cabinet recently met with the owners of the mine, Dubai-based diamond trading company Stargems Group.

The mine committed to compensating those who have lost their valuables and homes. This after the Free State government offered 400m² homes to displaced victims. The province had said it was aiming to house all residents by Christmas.

However, this was vehemently declined as many felt their lost homes were much bigger. This prompted the mine to take over the responsibility of restoring all that was lost, said Chubisi.

“We spoke to the mine regarding the progress. They have put together an assessment team that went to the ground to speak to people who lost properties to determine the costs. According to them, once the assessment report is completed, they will start the process of replacing what was lost.”

She said the mine did not give a timeline but the premier would ensure this happens as soon as possible.

What all residents in Charlesville and surrounding areas wish for in the new year is for life to return to normality, Ngubeni said.

“Our hopes and prayers for 2023 are that the shareholders of the mine can settle according to our losses, which are all different,” said Ngubeni.

TimesLIVE

