Search for child who disappeared while swimming in Tugela River to resume

10 January 2023 - 09:48
The search for a child presumed drowned in the Tugela River, will continue on Tuesday
The search for a 10-year-old boy presumed to have drowned in the Tugela River, north of Durban, will resume on Tuesday.

According to IPSS Medical Rescue, a call was received on Monday from Mandeni for assistance after the child disappeared while swimming in the river.

“Units responded to the scene, but due to the level of the river, were unable to enter because of safety concerns.

“The banks were checked, but unfortunately there was no sign of the boy.”

The search was to resume early on Tuesday with additional resources.

