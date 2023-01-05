Bystanders applied cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) to save the life of a boy who almost drowned in a swimming pool at a KwaZulu-Natal north coast residential estate.
According to IPSS Medical Rescue, the incident occurred in Tinley Manor on Wednesday.
“The unresponsive child was pulled from the pool and CPR was initiated by bystanders.
“IPSS Medical Rescue advanced life support and medics joined the resuscitation efforts with other service providers.
“Fortunately, they were able to resuscitate the child and he was taken to a nearby facility for further care,” IPSS said.
The emergency service praised the bystanders for immediately initiating the lifesaving CPR.
“This highlights the importance of members of the public learning CPR.”
TimesLIVE
Bystanders revive KZN boy in near drowning in residential estate pool
Image: 123RF/kritchanut
