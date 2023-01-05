South Africa

Bystanders revive KZN boy in near drowning in residential estate pool

05 January 2023 - 11:00
A KwaZulu-Natal boy was revived by bystanders and paramedics after almost drowning in a residential estate swimming pool. Stock photo.
A KwaZulu-Natal boy was revived by bystanders and paramedics after almost drowning in a residential estate swimming pool. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/kritchanut

Bystanders applied cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) to save the life of a boy who almost drowned in a swimming pool at a KwaZulu-Natal north coast residential estate.

According to IPSS Medical Rescue, the incident occurred in Tinley Manor on Wednesday.

“The unresponsive child was pulled from the pool and CPR was initiated by bystanders.

“IPSS Medical Rescue advanced life support and medics joined the resuscitation efforts with other service providers.

“Fortunately, they were able to resuscitate the child and he was taken to a nearby facility for further care,” IPSS said.

The emergency service praised the bystanders for immediately initiating the lifesaving CPR.

“This highlights the importance of members of the public learning CPR.”

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Two Randburg toddlers critical after near drowning incident

Two toddler brothers are in a critical condition after a near drowning incident in Randburg, in Johannesburg, said paramedics.
News
1 day ago

Bather saved from drowning at unprotected KZN beach

Quick thinking by a Good Samaritan helped save the life of a bather in distress at an unprotected KwaZulu-Natal north coast beach.
News
2 days ago

New Year's Day marred by drownings and near deaths

Rescue crews were kept busy on Sunday with near death and drowning incidents, including the death of a child, at beaches in the Western Cape.
News
3 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Is it tar? Is it gravel? No ... 'It's the worst road in South Africa' South Africa
  2. Durban man shocked after his car is allegedly stripped at police pound South Africa
  3. South African who escaped Ukraine conflict has found happiness in Russia South Africa
  4. Here’s when to get your January Sassa grant South Africa
  5. Two Cape Town beaches close amid sewage spills South Africa

Latest Videos

Gwede wants his R1 million after defying critics and making it back into the ...
Reaction as Cyril Ramaphosa wins ANC election