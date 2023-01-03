South Africa

Bather saved from drowning at unprotected KZN beach

03 January 2023 - 11:58
A Medi Response team responded to a drowning in progress at Salmon Bay, Ballito on Monday.
A Medi Response team responded to a drowning in progress at Salmon Bay, Ballito on Monday.
Image: Medi Response

Quick thinking by a Good Samaritan helped save the life of a bather in distress at an unprotected KwaZulu-Natal north coast beach.

Medi Response said the incident took place on Monday afternoon at Salmon Bay, Ballito.

A search and rescue team and municipal lifeguards were dispatched after receiving a report of a drowning in progress.

“On arrival it was established that a member of the public had used a pink National Sea Rescue Institute lifebuoy to assist a bather in distress at the unprotected beach.

“The bather was assessed by paramedics and found to be stable, and refused hospital treatment.”

The search and rescue team was again dispatched to Salmon Bay  on Tuesday after a vessel overturned.

“Both crew and skipper were assisted to shore and sustained no injuries. The vessel was recovered.”

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE

Search for 9-year-old boy as three girls drown at Eastern Cape beach

A 9-year-old boy is missing while three other children drowned at Kenton-On-Sea, at the Kariega main beach, on Sunday.
News
21 hours ago

Bathers and anglers cautioned about strong rip currents with full moon

The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) has warned bathers and anglers to be cautious of a full moon spring tide that could result in stronger rip ...
News
1 day ago

New Year's Day marred by drownings and near deaths

Rescue crews were kept busy on Sunday with near death and drowning incidents, including the death of a child, at beaches in the Western Cape.
News
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Public protector wraps up Thembisa 10 probe South Africa
  2. Two Cape Town beaches close amid sewage spills South Africa
  3. Dutch kitesurfer dies in horrific accident in Muizenberg, Cape Town South Africa
  4. Is it tar? Is it gravel? No ... 'It's the worst road in South Africa' South Africa
  5. What energy minister Gwede Mantashe has said about load-shedding South Africa

Latest Videos

Gwede wants his R1 million after defying critics and making it back into the ...
Reaction as Cyril Ramaphosa wins ANC election