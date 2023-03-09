South Africa

Boyfriend arrested in connection with murder of 15-year-old girl

09 March 2023 - 13:27 By TimesLIVE
Karabo Monyama, 15, from Cyferskuil, has been found dead.
Image: Supplied/SAPS

Fifteen-year-old Karabo Monyama has been found dead, her body buried in a shallow grave in the backyard of her 23-year-old boyfriend's home.

The boyfriend has been arrested and charged with murder, perjury and defeating the ends of justice, North West police said.

Monyama's body was found on Wednesday.

Police spokesperson Lt-Col Amanda Funani said the teenager from Cyferskuil, close to Makapanstad, was last seen at lunchtime on Sunday when she left home to watch soccer at a nearby field. She never returned home.

