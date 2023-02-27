Busiwe Notyawe, Sesethu Dweba and Asanda Ngubo were enrolled for the N5 management assistant and financial management course at the college’s Heath Park campus in Qgeberha, the department said.
Nzimande outraged after nine students attacked, murdered in one month
Higher education minister Blade Nzimande has condemned continued attacks on tertiary students after nine students were murdered or assaulted in one month.
Last Thursday three female students from the University of Fort Hare were allegedly mugged and assaulted on their way to the university’s Alice campus. One student was killed and another was raped.
The alleged incidents occurred outside the university's premises on the Tyhume River bridge, which connects the town of Alice with the campus, according to the department.
“[The same day], Thabang Ndlovu, 19, from Aaron Moeti community college, was stabbed to death. He was found lying on the sports ground near the Aaron Moeti community by residents and fellow students.
“On February 21 2023, Lesego Tsindo, a 22-year-old male student at Sydney Maseko community college, was fatally stabbed close to where he lives.”
The week before, three Eastern Cape Midlands TVET college students were murdered while out socialising.
Violence against women isn’t inevitable or natural: TUT vice-chancellor Maluleke
Busiwe Notyawe, Sesethu Dweba and Asanda Ngubo were enrolled for the N5 management assistant and financial management course at the college’s Heath Park campus in Qgeberha, the department said.
“The students were socialising at Kwazakele when an unknown gunman [allegedly] forced the door of the house open and fired shots at them. The motive for the killings is under investigation,” the department said.
A week before the trio’s death, Tshwane University of Technology student Ntokozo Xaba’s friends found her dead in her room. Xaba, 21, had stab wounds on her neck. Her former boyfriend was arrested.
Nzimande called on law enforcement agencies to investigate the attacks on students.
He also appealed to all students “to be more circumspect on and off campus, and equally called upon all the institutions to establish institutional community safety and security forums to discuss safety issues affecting institutions and the community at large”.
“We must recognise our post-school education and training sector is a microcosm of our greater society. This is clearly demonstrated in the manifestation and in many instances of reproduction of social pathologies on our campuses such as rape and violent murders, mostly against women,” he said.
Nzimande sent his heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased students, their friends and the institutions where the students were enrolled.
