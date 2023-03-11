According to MMC for water, sanitation and energy Senzi Sibeko, the four were attacked despite producing relevant documentation.
They've been identified as Alex Mashaba, Nduduzo Hadebe, Mxolisi Linda and Jerry Moreroa. Mashaba, Hadebe and Linda worked for Moreroa, who was subcontracted to perform cable repairs in the area.
“It has [also] been brought to my attention that the details of this heinous crime have been circulated to the media by a political party represented in council. I want to implore leaders of political parties to refrain from sharing information that is still subject to investigation to not muddy the waters and prejudice investigations under way by law-enforcement agencies,” said Sibeko.
“Equally, it is insensitive to the families of the deceased that their rights to privacy and dignity in this painful period are infringed upon for political point-scoring. I want to plead with our communities and ask that you refrain from engaging in acts of violence and vigilante justice and allow city officials, or contractors in the employ of the city, to do their work to ensure communities receive the services that they deserve.
“I would like to express my heartfelt condolences to the families and loved ones of the contractors who were victims of senseless acts of violence,” Sibeko added.
A resident told TimesLIVE there was a protest in the area on Saturday morning due to ongoing issues with electricity.
Ekurhuleni metro police spokesperson Katlego Mphahlele confirmed this, but declined to comment further as police had taken over the scene.
Investigation under way after electrical contractors murdered in Germiston
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet
An investigation is under way after four electrical contractors were murdered in Germiston on the East Rand by residents who allegedly mistook them for cable thieves.
The incident happened at about 5.35pm on Monday in Sarel Hattingh Street, Klippoortjie AH, after the city's electricians asked city-approved electrical contractors for help at the site of an electrical outage.
Ekurhuleni spokesperson Zweli Dlamini said the workers asked for backup from the contractors after noticing residents congregating on a bridge.
“When the electricians approached the scene, the community members picked up the contractors' vehicle, threw it over the bridge and set it alight.
“The community then attacked the contractors, killing four of them. The barbaric murders of these innocent people is strongly condemned by the municipality. What makes the situation worse is that these victims of brutal murder were trying to assist with stabilisation of electricity in the very same area where they were senselessly attacked.”
WATCH | City Power abandons cut-off drive in Lenasia amid threats to staff
