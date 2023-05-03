South Africa

30th anniversary of Press Freedom Day

Government committed to protect freedom of expression in the media

03 May 2023 - 07:52
World Press Freedom Day is celebrated globally on May 3. File photo.
World Press Freedom Day is celebrated globally on May 3. File photo.
Image: Karen Moolman

In celebration and commemoration of World Press Freedom Day on Wednesday, government has reassured its commitment to uphold the right to freedom of expression and independence of the media.

This year marks the 30th anniversary of World Press Freedom Day celebrated globally on May 3.

The day comes after the country celebrated Freedom Day last week.

This year’s theme is “Freedom of expression as a driver for all other human rights’”, signifying the importance of freedom of expression as a protection for human rights.

Minister in the presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni said: “In South Africa we have an independent, vibrant and free press who help to verify and disseminate facts, and create opportunities for ideas to be debated and for the voiceless to be heard. The media’s expression contributed to the many human rights realised in our country and it continues to raise challenges we face. Therefore it is imperative our press continues to embrace the principles of fair and objective journalism.”

Journalists must do their damnedest to investigate misgovernance that has failed the masses: Moseneke

“The revolution has failed. The high political and social ideals of those of us who were part of our glorious struggle have by and large come to ...
Politics
6 months ago

She said it was important and responsible to protect credible and bona fide news in an era of fake news and disinformation.

“The need for trustworthy and fact-checked news for public good is crucial and growing every day. Freedom of expression still requires steadfast and determined role players to confront the real story versus fake news,” said Ntshavheni.

“Government reaffirms its commitment to uphold the right to freedom of expression and the independence of our media as enshrined in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.”

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Zuma vs Maughan: Sanef to picket outside Pietermaritzburg court

The South African National Editors’ Forum (Sanef) and other civil society organisations will picket on Wednesday in support of journalist Karyn ...
News
1 month ago

Sanef calls for arrests after 'assault of journalists' while on duty

eNCA and Zululand Observer journalists were allegedly attacked and assaulted while interviewing public servants.
News
1 month ago

Wits bars media from covering student protest as it will 'inflame' situation

The media raised concerns that they were manhandled by security and escorted off the campus as they tried to cover the student protest on Friday.
News
1 month ago

GCIS condemns robbery at Islamic TV studio in Houghton

The Government Communication and Information System on Thursday condemned a robbery at the studios of INX Prime in Houghton, Johannesburg, on Monday ...
News
3 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Mega housing project delayed as promised government infrastructure funding ... South Africa
  2. Looters strip Fish River Resort in Eastern Cape South Africa
  3. Cars land in construction hole on Durban road an hour apart South Africa
  4. More arrests in Thabo Bester prison escape case South Africa
  5. Police swoop on suspected drug dealers in Cape Town, arrest five South Africa

Latest Videos

Four questions for Dr Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka
South Africa Freedom day billboard in Times Square, New York