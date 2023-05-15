The legal team of rape accused Bishop Stephen Zondo on Monday questioned “contradictions” made by the sister of one of his alleged victims.
The trial of the Rivers of Living Waters Ministries leader continued with the testimony of one of its former members. The woman, who is witness 17, is the sister of one of Zondo’s alleged victims.
She said her sister was crying and shaking when she told her about the alleged sexual assault by Zondo. This apparently happened in his office at the church after the victim was allegedly called by the church to go to the pastor for prayers.
The witness said her sister had a “gift” and required prayer for it to be effective.
The sister said during the prayer she collapsed, which the witness said was common during the church’s prayer sessions.
“[She said] the accused took out his penis and put it in her mouth. When he finished, he walked into the bathroom. That is all I know,” she said.
Adv Piet Pistorius, for Zondo, said the witness’ police statement read otherwise. She signed a statement saying her sister asked to be prayed for because of “evil spirits” which blocked her “gift”.
Asked what the pastor did in the bathroom, the witness said she did not know. But Pistorius again referred her to her written statement from August 2019 where she alleged Zondo had gone to clean himself.
“Paragraph five says [Zondo] went to the bathroom to clean himself. That is what you stated to the police — which is what your sister allegedly told you ... Can you tell this court today [Monday] that indeed, [your sister] told you the accused went into the bathroom and cleaned himself?” Pistorius asked.
Zondo's lawyer grills state witness for contradicting oral, written evidence
A sister of one of the alleged victims of the Rivers of Living Waters Ministries leader testified on Tuesday the pastor allegedly put his genitals in the victim's mouth
Woman breaks down as she recounts how Bishop Zondo allegedly sexually violated her
“I do not remember. What I remember is the accused apparently went into the bathroom,” said the witness.
Despite being handed her written police statement, the witness said she could not recollect some details she had written.
She also could not remember specifics of what her sister said happened after she collapsed. But Pistorius again pointed to her written statement.
The witness had told police her sister got up to sit on a couch and was allegedly approached by Zondo.
“When she told you the accused prayed for her and she fell down ... did she tell you she stood up then sat on the couch?” asked Pistorius.
The witness said: “What I can remember is [my sister] fell and the accused put his penis in her mouth.”
The state is expected to bring a new witness on Tuesday.
Zondo faces 10 charges for allegedly raping seven women, most of whom are from his church.
