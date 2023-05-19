South Africa

Rape accused Bishop Zondo denies witness heard screams from his office

The two-week rape trial of Rivers of Living Waters Ministries leader adjourned on Friday and is set to continue next month.

19 May 2023 - 20:22
Bishop Stephen Zondo has denied claims he raped a woman in his office. His lawyers have argued the woman and her witnesses had "too much to drink" on the day.
Bishop Stephen Zondo has denied claims he raped a woman in his office. His lawyers have argued the woman and her witnesses had "too much to drink" on the day.
Image: Rorisang Kgosana

The friend of a woman who was allegedly raped by Bishop Stephen Zondo was accused by advocate lawyer of having “too much to drink” on the day of the incident and concocting a story about the violation.

She was cross-examined in the Pretoria high court on Friday about the day they visited his Robertsham branch in 2015.

The woman had told the court the alleged incident happened when they had returned from a church event in Bloemfontein.

She conceded she, her friend and the friend’s daughter had drunk Smirnoff Guarana spirit coolers during the return trip.

Despite the witness stating she had two drinks, the victim had told the court earlier the witness had three drinks.

Defence advocate Piet Pistorius told the witness the person who drove them from Bloemfontein had stated the friend and her daughter were arguing in the car because they were drunk.

The witness denied this.

'I heard her screaming from pastor's office': witness in Zondo rape trial

A woman has told the Pretoria high court that she heard her friend screaming from the office of Bishop Stephen Zondo, only to find out that he had ...
News
1 day ago

She said no one was drunk and that when they arrived at the church branch on December 19 2015, her friend immediately introduced her to Zondo who was standing outside.

Zondo allegedly had oily hands at the time but was not sure what oil was on his hands, she said. She maintained her friend had walked with Zondo into his office and she had then heard her friend screaming.

Three days later, the woman said, her friend had told her over the phone Zondo had raped her.

“She told me she doesn’t know how it happened but when she woke up from blacking out, she saw the accused on top of her and my friend had no clothes on,” she said.

She saw Zondo walk out of his office with the friend but noticed she was emotional and her clothes were ruffled. 

'He sexually violated my wife several times': former pastor at Zondo trial

A former pastor at a branch of Rivers of Living Waters Ministries told the court how his wife was allegedly sexually assaulted and raped several ...
News
3 days ago

But Pistorius challenged her say she was introduced to Zondo before the alleged incident.

“My client says he only met you after he met with [your friend] in his office and they exited the office building. He was not introduced to you formally in the beginning when you arrived,” he said.

Zondo also denied claims the alleged victim was screaming in his office. Pistorius accused the witness of having too much to drink to remember.

“I put it to you that the whole version is a concocted story that is simply not true. You arrived there on the premises of the church and you probably had a bit more to drink than the three drinks you had. The allegations of you hearing screams did not happen and the reports that the victim was allegedly raped are lies,” he said.

The woman denied this, insisting she was telling the truth.

The trial is set to continue again from June 5 to 15.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

'I was not a pastor but I volunteered as one': witness changes testimony in Bishop Zondo rape trial

The witness who testified in the trial of rape accused Bishop Stephen Zondo on Wednesday conceded he was not a pastor at one of Zondo's church ...
News
2 days ago

Zondo's lawyer grills state witness for contradicting oral, written evidence

The legal team of rape accused Bishop Stephen Zondo on Monday questioned "contradictions" made by the sister of one of his alleged victims.
News
4 days ago

‘He prayed for her then violated her’: witness in Bishop Zondo's rape trial

Rape accused Bishop Stephen Zondo took notes while sitting in the dock as the 17th witness in his rape trial testified on Monday.
News
4 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. WATCH | Hawks nab ex-Chiefs spin doctor at funeral of 'Goldfingers' South Africa
  2. Curtain call: investigation exposes Unisa VC’s expensive tastes News
  3. LISTEN | Bester's lawyer argues that the court is not sure if it has the right ... South Africa
  4. ‘Prisoner in definition only’ — Thabo Bester’s R19k Burberry hoodie gets ... South Africa
  5. The person in custody is Thabo Bester: home affairs minister Motsoaledi South Africa

Latest Videos

"'Only' 97 prisoners escaped out of 157,000": Lamola on Bester's escape and G4S ...
Mantashe on De Ruyter's allegations and how to fix load-shedding