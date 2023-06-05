“The virus spreads from person to person through inhalation of infected respiratory droplets when people are sneezing, coughing or talking. A person can also be infected by touching contaminated objects or surfaces that the flu virus is on and then touching their mouth, eyes or nose,” said the department.
TimesLIVE
Runny nose? Health department warns flu cases are on the rise
Image: 123RF/Diego_cervo
With winter fast approaching, the health department has warned the public about the increasing number of flu cases across the country.
The department was notified by the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) of rising cases since the beginning of May.
It said cases have been steadily increasing since April 10, and the NICD received reports of influenza clusters in schools and workplaces.
Most cases have been identified in KwaZulu-Natal, Mpumalanga, Gauteng, the Western Cape, the Eastern Cape and the North West, where surveillance is conducted.
What is influenza?
Influenza or flu is an acute respiratory illness caused by an infection of the respiratory tract with the influenza virus.
“There are two types of influenza viruses that commonly infect humans, namely A and B. The flu viruses are typically in circulation before the winter season in South Africa.
As the cold season begins, here's how to tell if you have flu or Covid-19
“The virus spreads from person to person through inhalation of infected respiratory droplets when people are sneezing, coughing or talking. A person can also be infected by touching contaminated objects or surfaces that the flu virus is on and then touching their mouth, eyes or nose,” said the department.
What can I do to prevent the spread of flu?
According to the department, people infected with influenza can prevent spread by:
“Although most people with influenza will present with mild illness, it may cause severe illness which may require hospitalisation or cause death, especially in individuals who are at risk of getting severe influenza illness or complications,” the department said.
“People at increased risk of severe health complications of influenza include pregnant women, people living with conditions like HIV and others chronic illnesses or conditions such as diabetes, lung disease, tuberculosis, heart disease, renal disease and obesity.”
How can I tell if it is flu or Covid-19?
Dr Marlin McKay, who runs his medical practice in Roodepoort, told TimesLIVE people with respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) infection, flu and Covid-19 show similar symptoms, making it hard to make a definite diagnosis without tests.
“I send patients for a triple swab. We are looking for Covid-19, influenza and RSV and that is how we are making the diagnoses. It is no longer a clinical thing, we want it confirmed by a lab,” he said.
McKay said those infected with Covid-19 often show milder symptoms than they would have two years ago.
“The influenza and RSV infection symptoms have been a lot worse than Covid-19. That is what we have been seeing.”
