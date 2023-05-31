South Africa

Five cases of bird flu recorded in Western Cape, affected farms under quarantine

31 May 2023 - 17:37
Bird flu has been identified in the Western Cape.
Bird flu has been identified in the Western Cape.
Image: Chayakorn Lot/123rf.com

The department of agriculture, land reform & rural development on Wednesday said there have been five highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) cases at commercial chicken farms in the Western Cape.

All farms affected with the bird flu have been placed under quarantine and no live animals, birds and eggs are allowed to be removed from the farms.

“The department would like to reassure consumers that commercial poultry meat and eggs are safe to eat. Care should, however, be taken when preparing food to avoid other food-borne pathogens.

“Birds infected with HPAI get sick quickly and die. Generally, the first sign of sick animals, including birds, is drop in production, meaning that sick birds will produce few (if any) eggs,” said Reggie Ngcobo, agriculture department spokesperson.

Ngcobo said that this, with the added mitigation of placing farms under quarantine, means no eggs from infected properties will make their way on to shop shelves.

“We encourage all poultry farmers, including those with birds kept as a hobby or for zoo purposes, to adhere to strict biosecurity measures to prevent the introduction of HPAI

“We also urge farmers and individuals to report any suspect outbreak to the responsible private or state veterinarian.” said Ngcobo.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Vaccine makers prep bird flu shot for humans 'just in case'; rich nations lock in supplies

Some of the world's leading makers of flu vaccines say they could make hundreds of millions of bird flu shots for humans within months if a new ...
News
2 months ago

Niger reports severe bird flu among poultry

Niger has reported the highly contagious H5N1 strain of avian influenza, or bird flu, among poultry in a village in the south of the country, says ...
News
5 months ago

Too little cash, too much stash and no-flash Christmas dinner

A lacklustre Black Friday in the UK adds to an already muted Christmas season, leaving retailers with too much stock
Business Times
5 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Eusebius McKaiser dies from suspected epileptic seizure South Africa
  2. 'Help me please,' says South African Gerco van Deventer held hostage in Mali ... South Africa
  3. WATCH | Emotional father details how electricity blackout led to his daughter's ... South Africa
  4. John Block, ex-ANC Northern Cape leader, arrested in prison over R51m ‘tender ... South Africa
  5. Maths teacher fired for kissing grade 8 pupil South Africa

Latest Videos

New force for frontline staff safety and curtailing theft revealed in Cape Town
Emotional father details how electricity blackout led to his daughter's death