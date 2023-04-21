Kruger shares five steps to help minimise the risk of babies and children catching flu.
Get a flu vaccine
Getting your child vaccinated is one of the best ways to protect them. Flu vaccines can be administered to babies as young as six months. Talk to your healthcare provider. The flu vaccine is important for children and adults alike. The flu virus mutates each year and immune responses wane over time. The flu vaccine is designed to protect against the most common strains of the flu virus, making it a highly effective preventive measure.
Keep a clean nose and wash your hands
Teach good hygiene habits. One of the most effective ways to keep flu viruses at bay is by keeping your nose clean. Nasal passages are a gateway for viruses to enter the body. Simple measures such as teaching your children to wash their hands regularly and cleaning their nasal passages by blowing their noses and rinsing with a saline solution (with your assistance) will help them prevent the spread of viruses.
Give them vitamins
Giving children vitamins such as Vitamin C and D as part of their regular health routine helps to boost their immune systems. Vitamin C is known for its immune-boosting properties, while Vitamin D helps regulate your immune system. Incorporating foods rich in these vitamins into your diet, such as citrus fruits and leafy greens, also helps keep the immune system strong.
Disinfect toys and other shared objects
Toys and other shared objects can be breeding grounds for germs. Disinfect them regularly to help prevent the spread of the flu virus.
Keep your child at home if they are sick
Schools are notorious breeding grounds for the transmission of colds and flu. If your child is showing symptoms of flu, such as a fever or cough, keep them home from school.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Five tips to keep children safe from flu this winter
Image: tomsickova/123rf.com
Babies and young children are vulnerable to catching the influenza virus, especially as the weather grows colder before winter.
Here are some tips on how to take care of little ones as they brave the season.
Lizeth Kruger, Dis-Chem Baby City’s national clinic executive, said while lockdowns and mask-wearing measures taken during the Covid-19 pandemic were effective to slow the spread of the coronavirus, they also limited exposure to other common viruses, including flu, and resulting in fewer infections.
“Chilly weather heralds the start of cold and flu season. This year we need to take extra care and be proactive in protecting our families, given how flu can spread rapidly among toddlers and young children at school,” she said.
ASK THE PHARMACIST | Why do I need a prescription for weight-loss medicines?
Kruger shares five steps to help minimise the risk of babies and children catching flu.
Get a flu vaccine
Getting your child vaccinated is one of the best ways to protect them. Flu vaccines can be administered to babies as young as six months. Talk to your healthcare provider. The flu vaccine is important for children and adults alike. The flu virus mutates each year and immune responses wane over time. The flu vaccine is designed to protect against the most common strains of the flu virus, making it a highly effective preventive measure.
Keep a clean nose and wash your hands
Teach good hygiene habits. One of the most effective ways to keep flu viruses at bay is by keeping your nose clean. Nasal passages are a gateway for viruses to enter the body. Simple measures such as teaching your children to wash their hands regularly and cleaning their nasal passages by blowing their noses and rinsing with a saline solution (with your assistance) will help them prevent the spread of viruses.
Give them vitamins
Giving children vitamins such as Vitamin C and D as part of their regular health routine helps to boost their immune systems. Vitamin C is known for its immune-boosting properties, while Vitamin D helps regulate your immune system. Incorporating foods rich in these vitamins into your diet, such as citrus fruits and leafy greens, also helps keep the immune system strong.
Disinfect toys and other shared objects
Toys and other shared objects can be breeding grounds for germs. Disinfect them regularly to help prevent the spread of the flu virus.
Keep your child at home if they are sick
Schools are notorious breeding grounds for the transmission of colds and flu. If your child is showing symptoms of flu, such as a fever or cough, keep them home from school.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
It’s not too late for Covid-19 self-tests, say experts
Vaccine makers prep bird flu shot for humans 'just in case'; rich nations lock in supplies
ASK THE PHARMACIST | What are the potential dangers of codeine?
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos