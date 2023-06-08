Centurion businessman found dead days after wife reported him missing

The Centurion businessman who went missing on Friday has been found murdered.
Police spokesperson Capt Mavela Masondo said Peter Motshweni, 46, who went missing on June 2, was murdered the same day in Erasmia.
“It is alleged that the deceased was with two other people when they were shot. The other two victims were taken to a medical care centre for treatment.
“The motive for the shooting is unknown at this stage. Police have opened a case of murder and attempted murder for investigation. No arrests have been made,” Masondo said.
Motshweni’s wife, Lindiwe, told TimesLIVE on Monday that she spoke to her husband at 2pm on Friday when they were discussing who would fetch their children from school.
According to Lindiwe, Motshweni told her that he was not going to be able to fetch the children as was the norm.
Lindiwe later sent Motshweni a WhatsApp message with a "shopping list”, but he replied with a picture of his silver grey Toyota double cab bakkie parked on the side of the road with a text saying “marketing”.
The two never spoke again. However, Peter continued to chat with his cousin who said their last interaction with him was at 5.30pm on Friday.
Peter did not come home on Friday as usual.
Lindiwe said their eldest son was starting to suspect something had gone wrong with his father. The 12-year-old had started following her each time she received a call. The couple’s other son is nine.
On Saturday, Lindiwe opened a missing persons case after realising that something had definitely gone wrong.
Motshweni's car was found at a shopping mall in Erasmia.
