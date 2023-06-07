South Africa

Four Pakistani men appear in court over PMB teen’s kidnapping and R11.5m ransom

07 June 2023 - 14:50 By MFUNDO MKHIZE
Four Pakistani nationals appeared in the Pietermaritzburg magistrate's court on Wednesday in connection with the kidnapping on May 24 of 17-year-old Mateen Abdul Khalid.
Four Pakistani nationals appeared in the Pietermaritzburg magistrate's court on Wednesday in connection with the kidnapping on May 24 of 17-year-old Mateen Abdul Khalid.
Image: 123RF/jirkaejc

Four men linked to the kidnapping of a Raisethorpe teenager Abdul Khalid last month have made a brief appearance in the Pietermaritzburg magistrate’s court on Wednesday.

The Pakistani nationals — Omar Riaz, 22, Mohamed Faisal, 30, Rana Yaseen, 34, and Nayeed Khan, 36 — were not asked to plead. 

They join Thulani Mncwabe,40, and Thembinkosi Hadebe, 41, who appeared on Monday at the same court and face charges of extortion.

Hawks reported they had arrested seven people related to this incident. One person was released.

The state alleges the accused kidnapped Khalid after he was stopped by people impersonating police on May 24. He was then bundled into a VW Polo and driven around before being taken to a house against his will.

It also alleges that on the same day, the accused allegedly induced or threatened his mother, Basharat Tahira by calling her and informing her that Khalid had been kidnapped. They demanded an amount of R11.5m for his release.

They are being represented by Legal Aid.

Magistrate Nitesh Binnesarie adjourned the matter to June 13 to arrange for an Urdu interpreter to assist with proceedings.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Two men in court for MUT lecturer Shan Dwarika's murder

Two men arrested in connection with the kidnapping and murder of Mangosuthu University of Technology electrical engineering lecturer Shan Dwarika, ...
News
1 day ago

He will get the help he needs for midyear matric exams, says family of kidnapped teen held for 13 days

Seven suspects linked to the abduction have been arrested
News
18 hours ago

Kidnapped Cape Town woman rescued by police task team

A woman allegedly abducted from her workplace on Friday has been reunited with her family after Western Cape police traced her and arrested five ...
News
7 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ANC MP Tina Joemat-Pettersson dies South Africa
  2. Investigator in Thabo Bester case dies after suspected suicide South Africa
  3. Eskom executive linked to sabotage at power stations South Africa
  4. Zimbabwe bans imports of J&J baby powder with immediate effect Africa
  5. ‘Tell your husband I was the first to kiss you after your braces were removed’: ... News

Latest Videos

IN FULL: Redi Tlhabi's touching speech to Eusebius McKaiser at his memorial
'Go well my gossiper-in-chief': Redi Tlhabi at Eusebius McKaiser's memorial