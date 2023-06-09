A South African National Parks (SANParks) field ranger based at Letaba Rest Camp in the Kruger National Park, Mpumalanga, is among the suspects arrested while trying to sell a live pangolin on Thursday.
SANParks, in collaboration with police, Care for Wild Rhino Sanctuary, Focused Conservation Solutions and farm watch forums in Hoedspruit arrested several suspects.
“Investigations are ongoing and the arrested suspects will be formally charged and named in due course,” said SANParks spokesperson Isaac Phaahla.
The operation was initiated by SANParks after intelligence information was received about the impending illegal sale of the pangolin.
“It was, however, a collaborative effort by a number of dedicated and committed individuals which secured the arrests.”
SANParks field ranger among suspects arrested for illegal sale of pangolin
Image: Sunday Times/ File photo
