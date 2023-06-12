Brixton substation fire caused by overloading, City Power confirms

A preliminary investigation points to overloading as the cause of a fire that destroyed a transformer substation in Brixton, Johannesburg on Sunday night.
City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena said the utility was in the process of appointing a contractor to conduct an overall assessment on Monday and give an estimate of the financial losses and time required to complete the repairs.
“Unfortunately by the time the fire department arrived on site the damage was already extensive and nothing could be salvaged. Every piece of equipment was reduced to ashes.
“Hursthill service delivery centre is ordering two mini-substations, ring main unit, cables and joints. Additional material may be required after the assessment,” Mangena said.
He said a contractor is expected to commence with repairs on Monday. More details, including the estimated time of restoration, will be provided during the course of the day.
Mangena said the utility is ramping up efforts to try to shorten the duration of the outage to customers in Brixton, Rossmore and surroundings.
He said pumping from Brixton reservoir has been affected, which will result in water supply challenges.
Johannesburg Water earlier confirmed its systems are affected, and said it was making arrangements to send a pumping unit to Helen Joseph Hospital.
