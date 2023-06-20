South Africa

Police monitor Diepsloot amid violent protests

20 June 2023 - 19:08
A protesting resident shields his face from the heat of a burning barricade in Diepsloot, Johannesburg, during protests over high crime-rates and the lack of police visibility in the township on June 20 2023.
A protesting resident shields his face from the heat of a burning barricade in Diepsloot, Johannesburg, during protests over high crime-rates and the lack of police visibility in the township on June 20 2023.
Image: Alaister Russell

Gauteng police are monitoring Diepsloot amid sporadic protests over poor police visibility, high crime levels, the influx of illegal immigrants and service delivery issues. 

According to Brig Brenda Muridili, roads were blocked and tyres burned during the protest on Tuesday. 

“The community is complaining of police visibility and high crime levels, the influx of illegal immigrants that are allegedly committing crime, as well as other service delivery issues.

“These are mostly residents from informal settlements that have challenges with environmental design. Police vehicles are not able to get into those congested areas for patrols, especially at night as there is no electricity,” said Murifuli. 

“During the day, there are foot patrols by all law enforcement agencies (police, crime wardens, metro police, as well as CPF and patrollers). At night, law enforcement agencies patrol with blue lights for visibility but they’re not able to access those areas,” she added. 

A resident becomes emotional where protesters burned informal shops in Diepsloot, Johannesburg, during protests on June 20 2023. Residents closed roads in and around the area, destroyed and burned informal shops owned by foreign nationals in protest.
A resident becomes emotional where protesters burned informal shops in Diepsloot, Johannesburg, during protests on June 20 2023. Residents closed roads in and around the area, destroyed and burned informal shops owned by foreign nationals in protest.
Image: Alaister Russell

She said the station management will continue to engage with community leaders and community-based structures, as well as other departments to find long-term solutions to the service delivery issues in Diepsloot.

“There were six murders in Diepsloot since the beginning of June. We have made several arrests including six suspects in a case of attempted murder and house robbery, one for an attempted murder case, three suspects in three separate cases of armed robbery, five for pointing of a firearm.

“Eighty two people [were arrested] for drinking in public as they are targeted by armed robbers. Two illegal shebeens were closed. They are generators of common robberies, assault GBH, GBV and domestic violence. The police are still monitoring the situation in Diepsloot and we will, after consultations, peacefully disperse the protesters,” Muridili said. 

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE

‘Shoot when the enemy shoots at you’, Lesufi tells crime prevention wardens

Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi said the 6,000 wardens are permanently employed to grow a safer Gauteng and combat crime.
News
2 weeks ago

Two Tshwane metro cops arrested for operating outside jurisdiction as city cracks down on misconduct

Two Tshwane metro police department officers were arrested by their counterparts over the weekend in Diepsloot, Johannesburg, for operating outside ...
News
9 hours ago

Mbalula denies ANC is using cholera outbreak to try score votes

"Can we for once put our differences aside and attend to what is a problem and forget that there are elections coming?” said Mbalula.
Politics
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. That dam view just fuels frustration News
  2. IN PICS | Here come the bride and groom — thanks to public's generosity News
  3. 'Other girls may be at risk': Woman exposes teacher for allegedly having sex ... News
  4. 'This war must end': Ramaphosa delivers 'clear message' to Putin in Kremlin ... Politics
  5. Thabo Bester's legal representatives pull out South Africa

Latest Videos

Angry Diepsloot residents block roads in protest to crime
'Let's bring this war to an end': Ramaphosa on Ukraine-Russia conflict