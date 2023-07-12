WATCH | Shocking dashcam footage of truck hijacking before suspect sets it alight

A shocking video captured on a truck's dashcam shows a driver being hijacked by a man wearing a hoodie while on the N2 between Piet Retief and Ermelo early on Wednesday morning.
The truck driver stops and speaks to the suspect before being forced out of the vehicle. The suspect enters the vehicle carrying a bag containing what appears to be an accelerant and a box of matches.
He drives for a short distance and then pours the liquid onto the mattress at the back of the cabin before setting it alight using a match.
He jumps out of the cabin as the truck is engulfed in flames.
The suspect's face was caught on camera.
Image: Road Angels Traffic
Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brig Selvy Mohlala said four trucks were torched at about 5.30am on the N2.
“Three trucks were seriously burnt, while one burnt in the cabin.
“One passenger sustained burn wounds on her feet. She was taken for medical help.”
More than 20 trucks across the country have been set alight over the past three days.
TimesLIVE
