Two more trucks torched in KZN, bringing total to 16 in just two days
Image: Nqubeko Mbhele/ File photo
KwaZulu-Natal police have confirmed yet another torching of two trucks in the province on Monday evening, bringing the total number of trucks set alight in just two days to 16.
The latest incident happened at around 10pm as the trucks waited in a queue along the N2 highway, according to KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Brig Jay Naicker
“It is alleged that a group of armed men attacked the drivers of the two trucks and robbed them of their belongings.
“The men were then forced out of the trucks before the trucks were set alight.”
Naicker confirmed that Empangeni police are investigating a case of armed robbery, malicious damage to property and attempted murder.
Just hours earlier, Limpopo police revealed that three trucks were burnt in Sekhukhune on the R547 Lydenburg road.
Armed men forced the driver of one truck out of his cab before setting his and two other trucks alight.
On Sunday, 11 trucks were torched in two separate incidents in KwaZulu-Natal and Mpumalanga.
Six were torched on the N3 highway at Van Reenan's Pass while the remaining five were set alight at Waterval Boven.
No arrests have been made in any of the attacks.
TimesLIVE
