Limpopo police have launched a manhunt for six suspects linked to armed robbery and malicious damage to property after three trucks were burnt in Sekhukhune on the R547 Lydenburg road on Monday morning.
Police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba said the complainant was driving on the Lydenburg and Sekhukhune road to deliver chrome at a mine when he was accosted by six unknown men on the road.
“Two suspects were armed with firearms. A firearm was pointed at him and he was instructed to block the road with the truck and to disembark through the window, and then the suspects burnt the truck,” said Ledwaba.
Two trucks driving behind were also burnt by the suspects who fled the scene.
Police and firefighters were called to the scene. The motive for the incident is unknown.
Limpopo police commissioner Lt-Gen Thembi Hadebe condemned the incident and called on the community to work with police to ensure the suspects are apprehended.
Police opened a case of armed robbery and malicious damage to property.
“Anyone with information that can assist police in the apprehension of the suspects should contact the investigating officer Col Mahlathini Ngele on 082 573 3645 or the Crime Stop number 086 00 10111 or nearest police station or MySAPS app,” said Ledwaba.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Police launch manhunt for suspects after three trucks torched in Limpopo
Image: Supplied
Limpopo police have launched a manhunt for six suspects linked to armed robbery and malicious damage to property after three trucks were burnt in Sekhukhune on the R547 Lydenburg road on Monday morning.
Police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba said the complainant was driving on the Lydenburg and Sekhukhune road to deliver chrome at a mine when he was accosted by six unknown men on the road.
“Two suspects were armed with firearms. A firearm was pointed at him and he was instructed to block the road with the truck and to disembark through the window, and then the suspects burnt the truck,” said Ledwaba.
Two trucks driving behind were also burnt by the suspects who fled the scene.
Police and firefighters were called to the scene. The motive for the incident is unknown.
Limpopo police commissioner Lt-Gen Thembi Hadebe condemned the incident and called on the community to work with police to ensure the suspects are apprehended.
Police opened a case of armed robbery and malicious damage to property.
“Anyone with information that can assist police in the apprehension of the suspects should contact the investigating officer Col Mahlathini Ngele on 082 573 3645 or the Crime Stop number 086 00 10111 or nearest police station or MySAPS app,” said Ledwaba.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
MORE:
Five trucks torched in Mpumalanga hours after six were set alight on N3
N3 arson case a 'co-ordinated attack' designed to cause mayhem and destruction
'Stay off the N3' plead authorities after arson attack
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Related articles
Latest
Latest Videos