South Africa

Police launch manhunt for suspects after three trucks torched in Limpopo

10 July 2023 - 19:27
Police are searching for six suspects after three trucks were burnt in Limpopo.
Police are searching for six suspects after three trucks were burnt in Limpopo.
Image: Supplied

Limpopo police have launched a manhunt for six suspects linked to armed robbery and malicious damage to property after three trucks were burnt in Sekhukhune on the R547 Lydenburg road on Monday morning. 

Police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba said the complainant was driving on the Lydenburg and Sekhukhune road to deliver chrome at a mine when he was accosted by six unknown men on the road.  

“Two suspects were armed with firearms. A firearm was pointed at him and he was instructed to block the road with the truck and to disembark through the window, and then the suspects burnt the truck,” said Ledwaba.  

Two trucks driving behind were also burnt by the suspects who fled the scene.  

Police and firefighters were called to the scene. The motive for the incident is unknown.  

Limpopo police commissioner Lt-Gen Thembi Hadebe condemned the incident and called on the community to work with police to ensure the suspects are apprehended.  

Police opened a case of armed robbery and malicious damage to property.  

“Anyone with information that can assist police in the apprehension of the suspects should contact the investigating officer Col Mahlathini Ngele on 082 573 3645 or the Crime Stop number 086 00 10111 or nearest police station or MySAPS app,” said Ledwaba.  

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

Five trucks torched in Mpumalanga hours after six were set alight on N3

Just hours after six trucks were set alight on the N3 in what has been described as "a co-ordinated attack on the road freight sector", another five ...
News
13 hours ago

N3 arson case a 'co-ordinated attack' designed to cause mayhem and destruction

The early morning arson attack on six trucks on the N3 highway on Sunday, that led to the busy toll route linking Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal being ...
News
1 day ago

'Stay off the N3' plead authorities after arson attack

Motorists and truckers have been asked to delay their plans to travel on the N3 toll route between Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal as the road remains ...
News
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Five trucks torched in Mpumalanga hours after six were set alight on N3 South Africa
  2. Six trucks set alight on N3 corridor between Gauteng and KZN South Africa
  3. N3 arson case a 'co-ordinated attack' designed to cause mayhem and destruction South Africa

Latest

  1. Stepfather arrested for allegedly killing his girlfriend's one-year-old daughter South Africa
  2. Police confirm suspension of eight officers involved in N1 assault South Africa
  3. George sex workers ditch the streets for alternative income via groundbreaking ... News
  4. Study reveals interacting with children boosts elderly’s mental health News
  5. EDITORIAL | Cracks in justice system and blind support for offenders is hell ... Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Snow falls in Gauteng!
Rifles and handguns destroyed by SAPS