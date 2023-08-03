South Africa

Elderly Soweto man dies in house fire

03 August 2023 - 17:03
The 82-year-old Soweto man has died of smoke inhalation. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/kzwwsko

An 82-year-old man died of smoke inhalation during a house fire in Emdeni, Soweto, at 2.30am on Wednesday.  

When Johannesburg emergency medical services personnel arrived at the scene, they found residents trying to extinguish the blaze.

EMS spokesperson Xolile Khumalo said fire inspectors and police were investigating the incident.

“No other casualties were reported and the cause of the fire is not yet known,” she said.  

Johannesburg residents lost their lives and property during winter due to fires, some of which could be avoided by ensuring electrical appliances and light sources were attended to, she added.

TimesLIVE

