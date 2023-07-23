It was not crime, it was war, says alleged Joburg arsonist
Suspect reveals methods and motives from jail while awaiting trial for murder and torching 24 upmarket houses
23 July 2023 - 00:00
The man believed to be the infamous Johannesburg arsonist, who terrorised residents in the northern suburbs for two years and torched 24 plush homes, has described how he would brazenly enter houses while the owners were there — and even watched some couples having sex...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.