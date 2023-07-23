News

It was not crime, it was war, says alleged Joburg arsonist

Suspect reveals methods and motives from jail while awaiting trial for murder and torching 24 upmarket houses

23 July 2023 - 00:00
Gill Gifford Senior journalist

The man believed to be the infamous Johannesburg arsonist, who terrorised residents in the northern suburbs for two years and torched 24 plush homes, has described how he would brazenly enter houses while the owners were there — and even watched some couples having sex...

