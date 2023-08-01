South Africa

Family of three among four killed in overnight shack fires

01 August 2023 - 08:36 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Four people lost their lives in two separate shack fires.
Four people lost their lives in two separate shack fires.
Image: City of Joburg EMS

A family of three perished when their Matholesville shack caught fire in the early hours of Tuesday, Johannesburg emergency services said.

A man also lost his life when his back room shack caught fire at 1am in Orange Farm, Joburg EMS spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said.

Emergency teams were alerted at 3am to the Matholesville fire. Two adults and one child died after their five-bedroom shack caught fire.

The cause of the fires is under investigation.

“During these extremely cold temperatures in Johannesburg, residents are encouraged to continue to look after all heating devices in use to prevent fire incidents at home,” Mulaudzi said.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to TimesLIVE Premium. Just R80 per month.

READ MORE

Fleurhof fire guts multiple shacks, one person dies

The city’s disaster management team is on the scene to assist the affected families.
News
1 day ago

At least 14 die in fire-related incidents as cold grips Cape Town

At least 14 people were killed, seven of them children, in fire-related incidents at the weekend in Cape Town.
News
15 hours ago

Medical supplies and equipment go up in smoke at storage facility in Durban

Thousands worth of medical equipment supplies have gone up in flames after the fire razed storage facility belonging to Kwa-Dube medical supplies in ...
News
1 week ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Global demand for coal is bringing mayhem to South African towns News
  2. Elon Musk's X sues non-profit that fights hate-speech Sci-Tech
  3. Crane collapse kills 16 workers in India World
  4. Family of three among four killed in overnight shack fires South Africa
  5. Traffic cop to appear in court over failed CIT heist in Mpumalanga South Africa

Latest Videos

Julius Malema lifted into air in front of thousands during 10th anniversary ...
Controversial speaker says Malema is one of the ‘hottest irons’ in Africa