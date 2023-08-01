A family of three perished when their Matholesville shack caught fire in the early hours of Tuesday, Johannesburg emergency services said.
A man also lost his life when his back room shack caught fire at 1am in Orange Farm, Joburg EMS spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said.
Emergency teams were alerted at 3am to the Matholesville fire. Two adults and one child died after their five-bedroom shack caught fire.
The cause of the fires is under investigation.
“During these extremely cold temperatures in Johannesburg, residents are encouraged to continue to look after all heating devices in use to prevent fire incidents at home,” Mulaudzi said.
TimesLIVE
Family of three among four killed in overnight shack fires
Image: City of Joburg EMS
