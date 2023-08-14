The educator's family told TimesLIVE that they were wary of commenting or speculating about the possible motive behind the heinous killing.
'My brother was my pillar of strength': Slain education official Siza Mbhalati's family plunged into mourning
Sadtu calls on department to investigate whether murdered official had been receiving threats
Image: Supplied
The South African Democratic Teachers’ Union (Sadtu) is calling on the education department to do more to protect staff after a senior official was gunned down outside his Soweto home last week.
Siza Mbhalati was a deputy chief education specialist from the Johannesburg South district. He worked in the labour relations unit.
Sadtu general secretary Mugwena Maluleke called on the department and the police to leave no stone unturned in finding the killers, and to establish if he had been receiving threats before the shooting.
“His duties were to ensure there is labour peace in education by investigating disputes ... The Gauteng department of education must always ensure that the educators and officials performing their duties are protected — that where there are allegations of threats reported by educators and officials, these must be investigated with urgency to identify the modus operandi of these criminals and their handlers,” Maluleke said.
“We cannot continue losing our hardworking public servants who are anti-corruption.”
Education official who handled labour disputes dies in hail of bullets
The educator's family told TimesLIVE that they were wary of commenting or speculating about the possible motive behind the heinous killing.
Mbhalati's brother Norman Mbhalati said all they know is what was stated by the department of education.
“I don’t want to say anything else because there is an investigation going on,” he said.
He said the family was not coping as no-one saw this coming.
“He was a humble guy. I came after him in age. We were very close and he was my pillar of strength. We are really going to miss him.”
Police spokesperson Col Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said no arrests have been made yet.
Mbhalati was followed home from work and shot eight times in his driveway while he was still in his car.
Education MEC Matome Chiloane described him as a dedicated public servant who served with honour and dignity. “We condemn this level of lawlessness and call for the speedy apprehension of these brazen criminals.”
