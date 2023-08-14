South Africa

'My brother was my pillar of strength': Slain education official Siza Mbhalati's family plunged into mourning

Sadtu calls on department to investigate whether murdered official had been receiving threats

14 August 2023 - 14:32
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Siza Mbhalati was shot eight times in his driveway after being followed home by unknown suspects. Mbhalati worked at the Johannesburg south district in the labour disputes unit.
Siza Mbhalati was shot eight times in his driveway after being followed home by unknown suspects. Mbhalati worked at the Johannesburg south district in the labour disputes unit.
Image: Supplied

The South African Democratic Teachers’ Union (Sadtu) is calling on the education department to do more to protect staff after a senior official was gunned down outside his Soweto home last week.

Siza Mbhalati was a deputy chief education specialist from the Johannesburg South district. He worked in the labour relations unit.

Sadtu general secretary Mugwena Maluleke called on the department and the police to leave no stone unturned in finding the killers, and to establish if he had been receiving threats before the shooting.

“His duties were to ensure there is labour peace in education by investigating disputes ... The Gauteng department of education must always ensure that the educators and officials performing their duties are protected — that where there are allegations of threats reported by educators and officials, these must be investigated with urgency to identify the modus operandi of these criminals and their handlers,” Maluleke said.

“We cannot continue losing our hardworking public servants who are anti-corruption.”

Education official who handled labour disputes dies in hail of bullets

Siza Mbhalati, 52, was shot about eight times while seated in his car after stopping in his driveway in Protea Glen, Soweto.
News
3 days ago

The educator's family told TimesLIVE that they were wary of commenting or speculating about the possible motive behind the heinous killing.

Mbhalati's brother Norman Mbhalati said all they know is what was stated by the department of education.

“I don’t want to say anything else because there is an investigation going on,” he said.

He said the family was not coping as no-one saw this coming. 

“He was a humble guy. I came after him in age. We were very close and he was my pillar of strength. We are really going to miss him.”

Police spokesperson Col Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said no arrests have been made yet. 

Mbhalati was followed home from work and shot eight times in his driveway while he was still in his car.

Education MEC Matome Chiloane described him as a dedicated public servant who served with honour and dignity. “We condemn this level of lawlessness and call for the speedy apprehension of these brazen criminals.” 

READ MORE:

Samwu strikers alleged to be behind shooting of Tshwane municipal worker

The City of Tshwane said on Sunday municipal employees responding to a call-out had been shot at in Montana.
News
21 hours ago

Advocate Pete Mihalik’s killers handed life sentences

Three men who killed prominent Cape Town lawyer Pete Mihalik have been sentenced to life behind bars.
News
4 days ago

British doctor killed in Cape Town taxi chaos lauded by colleagues and family

Kar Hao Teoh was with his wife Sara and two-year-old son Hugo when he took a wrong turn travelling from the airport while on holiday in the city.
News
4 days ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Western Cape parents urged to send children back to school after taxi strike South Africa
  2. ‘She is fighting beyond the grave to get justice’ — family of slain Mahlako ... South Africa
  3. LISTEN | 'Best chance to defeat ANC and keep the EFF out of power' — ... South Africa
  4. Maths teacher fired for ‘inserting his tongue’ inside pregnant pupil’s mouth News
  5. Criminals targeting students in Pietermaritzburg for quick cash South Africa

Latest Videos

Minister of correctional services clarifies decision to release Zuma from prison
Former president Jacob Zuma arrives at prison, released an hour and a half later