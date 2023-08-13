South Africa

Samwu strikers alleged to be behind shooting of Tshwane municipal worker

13 August 2023 - 17:55 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
City of Tshwane Metropolitan Municipality workers affiliated to the South African Municipal Workers' Union (Samwu) protest at the city’s headquarters over outstanding salary payments on July 22 2020 in Tshwane.
City of Tshwane Metropolitan Municipality workers affiliated to the South African Municipal Workers' Union (Samwu) protest at the city’s headquarters over outstanding salary payments on July 22 2020 in Tshwane.
Image: Lee Warren

The City of Tshwane said on Sunday municipal employees responding to a call-out had been shot at in Montana. 

It said it believed that its striking workers, affiliated to the SA Municipal Workers Union (Samwu) were behind the attack. 

In a statement, it said the “unprotected strike has degenerated to thuggery and criminality”. 

The city said the standby team from the water and sanitation section had been responding to a call when they were confronted by a group of men who intimidated them and instructed them to stop working. 

“The team ignored them and continued to render the service.

“On completion of the shift while on his way home, the standby team leader was shot at and hijacked. He was rushed to hospital.” 

City manager John Mettler condemned the attack and called on police to find the perpetrators. 

Samwu could not be immediately reached for comment.

City of Tshwane warns staff to expose strikers who are intimidating others or face consequences

The City of Tshwane is continuing to root out employees taking part in the unlawful South African Municipal Workers' Union strike, giving most of its ...
News
6 days ago

Meanwhile, Mettler said the city had fired 93 of its staffers who had failed to return to work even after the labour court declared the strike illegal. 

The strike began with a march by Samwu members on July 26 to the municipal headquarters, Tshwane House, demanding that the metro implement a 5.4% pay increase reached in the SA Local Government Bargaining Council (SALGBC) in 2021. But the municipality has repeatedly said it does not have money and would apply to be exempted from implementing the wage deal.

On Sunday, the city said it had filed a salary and wage increase exemption application at the bargaining council. 

The application will be heard on August 23. 

“The city's application is anchored on irrefutable evidence of its financial position, which is the main reason there was no budget appropriation for salary and wage increases for the 2023/24 financial year,” it said. 

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

‘Police officers are murdered every day’: Samwu challenges recording of Tshwane metro cops

South African Municipal Workers Union (Samwu) says Tshwane is putting the lives of metro police officers in the city at risk by allowing members of ...
News
1 month ago

Cash-strapped Tshwane ordered to increase employees' salaries

The City of Tshwane has been ordered to pay its employees 5.4% salary increases for the year beginning July 1 within 10 days.
News
2 weeks ago

Three workers die in Tshwane trench collapse

Three Tshwane contract workers died when a trench they were working in collapsed in Capital Park, Pretoria, on Friday afternoon.
News
1 day ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Samwu strikers alleged to be behind shooting of Tshwane municipal worker South Africa
  2. 67 Pakistani nationals turned back at OR Tambo airport after failing ... South Africa
  3. Armed robbers pounce on Bushiri's Mpumalanga church South Africa
  4. More than 200 bank cards, IDs, passports and a birth certificate found in Free ... South Africa
  5. SANParks manager killed by hippo in Kruger National Park South Africa

Latest Videos

Minister of correctional services clarifies decision to release Zuma from prison
Former president Jacob Zuma arrives at prison, released an hour and a half later