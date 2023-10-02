South Africa

Nehawu strike at Icasa enters fourth day as memorandum is handed over

02 October 2023 - 22:31
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
The strike by Nehawu members at the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa entered its fourth day on Monday. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/ANDRIY POPOV

The strike by National Education, Health and Allied Workers Union (Nehawu) members at the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (Icasa) entered its fourth day on Monday and members presented a memorandum of demands to management. 

Nehawu members went on strike on Wednesday after negotiations for the 2023/2024 salary increases collapsed and Icasa unilaterally implemented a 4.4% increase. Nehawu spokesperson at its Icasa branch, Kabelo Thelele, said the union is demanding 8% across the board. 

Icasa CEO Tshiamo Maluleka-Disemelo received the memorandum at its head office in Centurion in Monday. 

Nehawu says strike will shut down Icasa offices countrywide

The Nehawu branch at the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa says its workers will go on strike from Wednesday after failing to ...
News
6 days ago

 “Let me go to council and hand over the memorandum for further deliberations and you shall hear from us. Thank you for being peaceful and respecting our properties and the rules we have agreed on,” Maluleka-Disemelo told the strikers after accepting the memorandum.

Thelele said 85 of its 200 members were among the protesters who handed over the memorandum. 

When the strike began, Icasa said its head office and regional offices remained open for business despite the strike.

“Stakeholders are urged to continue accessing Icasa services and engaging staff via email, telephone and other virtual means.”  

TimesLIVE 

