‘Cell C yet to pay R288m spectrum bill’
Sources say the struggling mobile operator still owes Icasa for the spectrum it bought on auction 18 months ago
01 October 2023 - 00:04
Mobile operator Cell C has apparently failed to pay for spectrum it bought from the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (Icasa) in March last year. ..
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.