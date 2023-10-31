South Africa

Four suspects 'terrorising community' in Inanda killed in shoot-out with police

31 October 2023 - 07:10
The KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner has praised police officers for their determination and bravery after four suspects who were believed to have been terrorising the community at Inanda were fatally wounded in a shoot-out on Monday evening.
Four suspects believed to have been terrorising the Inanda community northwest of Durban were fatally wounded in a gun battle with police on Monday evening.

A member of the national intervention unit was shot in the leg and is in a stable condition in hospital.

KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi praised police officers for their determination and bravery.

Police spokesperson Brig Jay Naicker said a team comprising various police disciplines, private security, the national intervention unit and the Hawks conducted an operation at 11pm after intelligence led them to a house near the Dube Village Mall in Inanda.

Naicker said as police officers approached the house, they met with gunfire.

“A member of the national intervention unit was shot in the leg and was transported to hospital where he remains in a stable condition. After a heated gun battle four suspects were fatally wounded. Police found four pistols in their possession,” he said.

He said a manhunt continues for more suspects.

Mkhwanazi commended the police officers for remaining composed during the gun battle which lasted for about half an hour. 

“We will continue to hunt down these ruthless criminals who are terrorising innocent civilians in Inanda. It is obvious they are hell-bent on taking down police officers and will not submit themselves to face the might of the law,” he said.

