Police in Tshilwavhusiku in Limpopo's Vhembe district are seeking the public's assistance to track down suspects who fired shots at three men returning home from a local tavern.
The shooting occurred on Friday night at about 10pm in Muduluni village, police said.
Police spokesperson Brig Hlulani Mashaba said reports indicate three men were walking home from a local tavern when they were accosted by three armed suspects who fired shots at them.
“The victims ran in various directions but two of them were shot at. Fortunately the victims survived and are currently receiving medical treatment,” he said.
Two of the men were wounded. The third escaped unharmed.
Mashaba said the motive for the attack is unknown. Police have opened two counts of attempted murder.
Two men shot while returning home from Limpopo tavern
Girl, 15, 'robbed and raped at gunpoint' in unoccupied Limpopo church
Police have appealed for anyone who may have witnessed the incident or have information on the suspects to come forward and assist with the investigation.
“We call upon community members to assist the police with information that can lead to a breakthrough in this case. Community co-operation can play a crucial role in helping police bring those responsible to justice,” said provincial commissioner Lt-Gen Thembi Hadebe.
Mashaba said anyone with information can call the investigating officer W/O Willy Serongwa on 071-675-9535, Crime Stop on 08600-10111, their nearest police station or use the MySAPS app.
