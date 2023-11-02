3am start for two Atteridgeville fans keen to see the Springboks

Hundreds of South Africans, young and old, have gathered at the Union Buildings in Pretoria where the 2023 rugby world champions have arrived to mark the start of their national Webb Ellis Cup tour.
The Springboks will present the trophy to South Africans around the country.
Supporters at the venue waved flags. While some drove there, others took public transport or walked there.
Nelly Kubayi from Atteridgeville, west of Pretoria, said she couldn't sleep due to excitement.
“At 6am I was already here at the Union Buildings, I couldn't sleep. I was up by 3am. I caught the first taxi from Atteridgeville. I am so excited since they won this cup.”
She had also travelled to the airport in Johannesburg when the Boks returned from the tournament in France. “On Tuesday I was at OR Tambo to welcome them, I love them so much, they have made us proud,” she said.
Her friend, Basetsana Ntsweng, also woke up at 3am.
“She woke me up at 3am to get ready. At 4am we had already left Atteridgeville to come here. At 6am we were already here waiting for the Boks. It's like a public holiday for us,” she said.
Ntsweng said they are also going to follow the Springboks from Tshwane to Johannesburg as the tour covers both cities on Thursday.
“We have reserved this day for the Boks. They made us so proud. We are super fans.”
She said they are also supporting the national cricket team, which is competing in the ICC World Cup in India.
“We are going back to OR Tambo airport to welcome the Proteas when they return. We are doing this because we are sports fanatics,” she said.
Howard Matloung from Vosloorus also had an early start to see the victorious rugby squad.
“Just after midnight I couldn't sleep, I left my place just before 5am to avoid traffic on the road and arrived here at 7.30am. I was lucky because at the Southern Sun [hotel] I met them and drove behind them. We arrived safely here and the atmosphere is good,” he said.
The self-employed man didn't mind closing his business to celebrate with other South Africans.
“When it comes to welcoming our boys it means a lot to us, it is not always about money, it is about the nation being united.
“I closed my business to come and celebrate with the boys and my fellow South Africans.
“We are still going to come back here for the Proteas because we know they are going to win.
“My dream is to see everyone be united, no matter the skin colour, in all sports,” he said.
3am start for two Atteridgeville fans keen to see the Springboks
Image: Shonisani Tshikalange
