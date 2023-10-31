Rozell Smith from Sasolburg left her home at 5.30am. She said the team worked so hard, and as a country, they should always celebrate each other.
“We are here to celebrate them, to show them that we were there, we are still there, and we are always going to be there,” she said.
She added that the holiday, though appreciated, was allocated on the busiest day of the year as people are planning their holidays and it was always busy at the workplace.
Martin van Niekerk from Johannesburg left his house early with his daughter to join the celebrations.
“They have won it four times and that achievement is phenomenal. No other team in the world has done that, and defending the World Cup was quite an achievement.
“We are very proud of the Springboks and the people of South Africa, we are a unique nation, and I think by standing together as we have done, we can do a lot of things. It just shows you that we are capable of magical things and I think people in the world will realise that, and the Bokke magic is going to carry us and do well for us around the world,” he said.
LISTEN | It’s a day off as locals take long drives to celebrate Springboks
A teacher and rugby coach at an Ekurhuleni primary school arrived at the OR Tambo International Airport at 7am on Tuesday and was among those in front to welcome the Springbok players.
On Monday, Jan-Willen Thirion wasn't sure if he could welcome the South African team back in the country. He briefly spoke about going to the airport with the school principal, but he was sceptical whether the principal would allow him to be at the airport.
“It didn't look as if he was going to let me go. So I thought I was not going to go today [Tuesday], and when I got into his office, he said, 'You can catch the Gautrain and you can be there at 7am'. I went and stood in the front from 7am. I enjoyed the whole experience,” he said.
Thirion added that being a rugby coach for sevens and 15-man rugby, he enjoyed watching the Springboks and what they have done for the country. He said the nail-biting three matches from the quarterfinals until the final were stressful.
“ It was so stressful, but we made it through. Every moment I remember my wife would close her eyes when we were playing, she couldn't watch the game. We are so glad we won this tournament, it means a lot for our country,” he said.
He added he was glad President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the holiday a day before they closed the school.
Hundreds of South Africans clad in green and gold jerseys sang the Bokke songs, took pictures and videos and waved flags as they welcomed the players back home.
Some had arrived as early as 5am to get to the front so they could see their heroes return to home soil.
Moholo Nchabeleng from Katlehong said the South African team united the country.
“I am proud of them. The whole country is proud of you,” he said.
Ayanda Papo from Kibler Park said it was important as a young person to be at the airport, as it shows how united South Africans are.
“It has brought hope to the country, love and kindness. It was just great to see how united we were during the weekend, so I am very excited,” she said.
Kemmone Maphakela from Oliphants said she wanted to see the Springboks face-to-face and show them support and love.
“I feel amazing, I feel like it's going to be the best holiday of the year. It's the best one,” said Maphakela.
