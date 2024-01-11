A police captain from Sandringham and a woman sergeant stationed at Linden police station have been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of the captain's wife and mother-in-law in Limpopo in 2021.
They were arrested in Gauteng by officers from the Limpopo murder and robbery unit, provincial tracking team and Benoni flying squad, police spokesperson Brig Hlulani Mashaba said.
A third suspect was arrested in Mpumalanga.
In May 2021, a 70-year-old woman and her 45-year-old daughter were shot dead while fetching water at a tap in Makgoophong village.
The woman's son was wounded.
The three suspects, who appeared briefly in the Lebowakgomo magistrate's court on Wednesday, face charges of conspiracy to commit murder, robbery with aggravated circumstances, attempted murder, two counts of murder and defeating the ends of justice.
William Manku, 53, and Nonhlanhla Ngubo, 42, who is believed to be his girlfriend, and Mozambican David Khoza, 40, were remanded. The case was postponed to next Thursday for bail applications and further police investigations.
Preliminary investigations revealed the deceased were Manku's mother-in-law and wife, Mashaba said.
“Firearms confiscated during the arrests will be subjected to ballistic tests.
“A Volkswagen VW Polo which was allegedly used to commit the crimes and a phone belonging to the 45-year-old victim were also seized.”
TimesLIVE
Two Joburg cops arrested over murder of wife and mother-in-law
Image: 123RF/Allan Swart
A police captain from Sandringham and a woman sergeant stationed at Linden police station have been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of the captain's wife and mother-in-law in Limpopo in 2021.
They were arrested in Gauteng by officers from the Limpopo murder and robbery unit, provincial tracking team and Benoni flying squad, police spokesperson Brig Hlulani Mashaba said.
A third suspect was arrested in Mpumalanga.
In May 2021, a 70-year-old woman and her 45-year-old daughter were shot dead while fetching water at a tap in Makgoophong village.
The woman's son was wounded.
The three suspects, who appeared briefly in the Lebowakgomo magistrate's court on Wednesday, face charges of conspiracy to commit murder, robbery with aggravated circumstances, attempted murder, two counts of murder and defeating the ends of justice.
William Manku, 53, and Nonhlanhla Ngubo, 42, who is believed to be his girlfriend, and Mozambican David Khoza, 40, were remanded. The case was postponed to next Thursday for bail applications and further police investigations.
Preliminary investigations revealed the deceased were Manku's mother-in-law and wife, Mashaba said.
“Firearms confiscated during the arrests will be subjected to ballistic tests.
“A Volkswagen VW Polo which was allegedly used to commit the crimes and a phone belonging to the 45-year-old victim were also seized.”
TimesLIVE
MORE:
Suspect in dock over fatal shootings in Gugulethu
Neighbours heard raging argument before triple family murder in Gauteng
Man who 'accidentally shot son' arrested for attempted murder
Eastern Cape woman arrested after her baby's body found in bushes
Policeman arrested for attempted murder of wife: Ipid
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos