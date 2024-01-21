South Africa

Woman believed to be behind deadly Joburg CBD building fire to face murder charge

21 January 2024 - 14:27 By TImesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
At least two people have died and four others have been injured in a fire that broke out in the Joburg CBD on Sunday morning.
At least two people have died and four others have been injured in a fire that broke out in the Joburg CBD on Sunday morning.
Image: Supplied/ CoJ Public Safety

A domestic dispute is believed to have led to a woman allegedly igniting the deadly blaze that engulfed a building in Commissioner Street in the Johannesburg CBD on Sunday, killing two people.

This was revealed by Johannesburg mayor Kabelo Gwamanda when he visited the scene on Sunday afternoon.

Woman arrested after two die in Johannesburg CBD building fire

Two people died and four others were injured in a fire at a residential building in Commissioner Street in the Johannesburg CBD on Sunday.
News
6 hours ago

Gwamanda said further details were not immediately available but these would be revealed once the woman deposes her affidavit. She is currently behind bars and will face a charge of murder.

“A 30-year-old woman is arrested and expected to appear before the Johannesburg magistrate's court on Monday on a charge of murder,” said Col Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi. 

The bodies of two people were found inside in the building while four other people were injured. It was believed some of the injured had tried to jump from a balcony to escape the inferno. 

Meanwhile, 160 people have been left displaced after they were evacuated from the building.

Gwamanda said the city was working on a contingency plan to relocate them.

Johannesburg city manager Floyd Brink said as police investigations unfold, the city's forensic team was on the scene conducting its own investigations.

The fire was believed to have started at around 4am on Sunday.
The fire was believed to have started at around 4am on Sunday.
Image: Supplied/ CoJ Public Safety

Brink said the fire had been detected through the monitoring systems the city has in place and they did not receive a call reporting the fire.

Firefighters were on the scene within 10 minutes, he said.

Commenting on the ownership of the building, Brink said: “This is definitely a hijacked building.”

He said the building had been a subject of investigation for some time with the person claiming to be the owner embarking on a court battle to try to have the occupants evicted.

Brink said this was not granted “because of the lack of evidence”. “He was not able to prove that he is the actual owner of the building.”

However the city and the Public Investment Corporation continued to try to implement long-term solutions to address the issue of bad buildings, saying they were looking for “a long-term and systematic approach” to this, he said.

READ MORE:

Usindiso blaze was one of the most tragic fire disasters to hit Africa, says head of private fire brigade

The catastrophe at the Usindiso building in the Johannesburg CBD last year that killed 77 people can be characterised as one of Africa’s deadliest ...
News
4 days ago

From an underground fire to a deadly building blaze — five disasters that rocked SA in 2023

South Africans watched in shock and awe as vehicles "flew into the air" on one of the Joburg CBD's busiest roads and held back tears as firefighters ...
News
3 weeks ago

‘Tiny’ shacks for Usindiso fire survivors after shelter became unsafe

Marshalltown fire victims relocated to zinc shacks close to the notorious Denver men’s hostel in the Johannesburg CBD say they are terrified about ...
News
2 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘Harm reduction is the way, not sin tax’ – tobacco industry on new bill South Africa
  2. Bheki Cele says 'thieves' who broke into Verulam police station must be 'bored' South Africa
  3. Python swallows family dog in North West South Africa
  4. No longer use the phone number you gave when applying for the R350 grant? ... South Africa
  5. Durban grade 1 pupil who went missing after taking wrong taxi home found South Africa

Latest Videos

'Will Bafana beat Namibia?' 'Arena Sports Show dissects Bafana's must-win Afcon ...
EFF members walk out of council meeting as Tshwane deputy mayor election halted