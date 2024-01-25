South Africa

Passenger freed with jaws of life after multiple vehicle collision on Jan Smuts Avenue

25 January 2024 - 14:59
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Jan Smuts Avenue has been reopened to traffic after a severe multi-vehicle accident on Thursday.
Jan Smuts Avenue has been reopened to traffic after a severe multi-vehicle accident on Thursday.
Image: Supplied/Vision Tactical

Emergency personnel had to use the jaws of life to free a woman trapped inside a taxi after the driver allegedly lost control, causing a severe multi-vehicle collision on the corner of Glenhove Road and Jan Smuts Avenue in Rosebank, Johannesburg, on Thursday afternoon.

Vision Tactical and other emergency services attended the scene.

Spokesperson Yaseen Theba said: "The taxi was driving down Jan Smuts Avenue crossing over Bolton Road, and it seems the driver lost control and the taxi overturned. There was a lady who was trapped and jaws of life were used." 

He said 12 patients were treated on the scene, while 10 patients who sustained minor to serious injuries were transported to various medical care facilities. 

The road has been reopened to traffic.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

EDITORIAL | Too much cargo on our roads makes them crowded and dangerous

South Africans are notorious for bad driving, but our challenges are not only alcohol and irresponsible motorists
Opinion & Analysis
20 hours ago

Sbahle Mpisane out on bail for 'reckless and negligent driving'

Sbahle Mpisane was arrested and charged with reckless and negligent driving.
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

One person killed in Durban crash

One person was killed and three people were seriously injured on Tuesday when a bakkie carrying a group of security officers crashed on the M7 Hans ...
News
2 days ago

Policewoman killed in Durban highway crash

A Durban policewoman died when a truck veered out of control on the M7 Durban-bound and ploughed into two police vehicles, two trucks and two cars.
News
1 week ago

Fatal accident on Durban's M7 as motorists warned to be cautious before level 5 weather warning

Durban's M7 was closed on Wednesday after a collision between a truck and a car, followed by a second crash, causing a fatality.
News
1 week ago

EDITORIAL | The road to compensation is paved in hell, so keep schoolchildren safe from crashes

Parents must hold drivers, owners and their vehicles to the highest standards of adherence
News
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Revelations in Meyiwa trial: Kelly Khumalo wanted Meyiwa dead South Africa
  2. Well-known Helderberg wildlife rescuer Rico Pentz dies of cobra bite South Africa
  3. 'Kelly Khumalo gave order to kill Senzo Meyiwa', lead investigator's statement ... South Africa
  4. Woman sentenced to jail for blocking ex from seeing his child in contempt of ... South Africa
  5. Notorious Cape Town drug dealer Fadwaan 'Vet' Murphy handed 18 years in jail South Africa

Latest Videos

Tension in Groblersdal after assault charge
Woman survives nearly 15 hours on top of submerged car in California amid ...