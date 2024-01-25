Emergency personnel had to use the jaws of life to free a woman trapped inside a taxi after the driver allegedly lost control, causing a severe multi-vehicle collision on the corner of Glenhove Road and Jan Smuts Avenue in Rosebank, Johannesburg, on Thursday afternoon.
Vision Tactical and other emergency services attended the scene.
Spokesperson Yaseen Theba said: "The taxi was driving down Jan Smuts Avenue crossing over Bolton Road, and it seems the driver lost control and the taxi overturned. There was a lady who was trapped and jaws of life were used."
He said 12 patients were treated on the scene, while 10 patients who sustained minor to serious injuries were transported to various medical care facilities.
The road has been reopened to traffic.
Passenger freed with jaws of life after multiple vehicle collision on Jan Smuts Avenue
Image: Supplied/Vision Tactical
