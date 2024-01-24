EDITORIAL | Too much cargo on our roads makes them crowded and dangerous
South Africans are notorious for bad driving, but our challenges are not only alcohol and irresponsible motorists
24 January 2024 - 22:01
The death toll on South African roads this past festive season was down on the previous year. By a mere 1.7% but a decline nevertheless, and for that we are relieved...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.