Policewoman killed in Durban highway crash

17 January 2024 - 16:27 By TIMESLIVE
A truck lost control on the M7 Durban-bound and ploughed into two police vehicles, two trucks and two cars before it left the road, coming to rest down an embankment.
Image: ALS

A Durban policewoman died when a truck veered out of control on the M7 Durban-bound and ploughed into two police vehicles, two trucks and two cars. 

ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said paramedics attended to a serious truck accident on the M7 just before the N2 bridge and had stabilised and transported two patients to hospital when they received calls for assistance for a secondary accident at the same location.

Const Nosipho Zuma was killed when a truck crashed into several vehicles and trucks on Wednesday.
Image: Supplied

“On arrival, paramedics found a truck had lost control while emergency personnel were preparing to recover the [first] truck and crashed at the scene. The truck ploughed into two police vehicles, two trucks and two cars before it left the road, coming to rest down an embankment.”

Three people sustained injuries ranging from moderate to severe and were stabilised by advanced life support paramedics before being transported to a nearby hospital.

“A woman police officer, believed to be in her 30s, was hit by the truck and sustained fatal injuries.”

The policewoman has been identified as Const Nosipho Zuma, formerly of Chatsworth SAPS, who was stationed at Bellair police station.

