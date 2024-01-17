Policewoman killed in Durban highway crash

“On arrival, paramedics found a truck had lost control while emergency personnel were preparing to recover the [first] truck and crashed at the scene. The truck ploughed into two police vehicles, two trucks and two cars before it left the road, coming to rest down an embankment.”
Three people sustained injuries ranging from moderate to severe and were stabilised by advanced life support paramedics before being transported to a nearby hospital.
“A woman police officer, believed to be in her 30s, was hit by the truck and sustained fatal injuries.”
The policewoman has been identified as Const Nosipho Zuma, formerly of Chatsworth SAPS, who was stationed at Bellair police station.
