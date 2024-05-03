A minibus taxi driver discovered he can't dish out hot klaps to women when he was arrested for assault by the Johannesburg metro police.
The driver was apprehended at the Bree taxi rank in the city centre after he took exception to a woman metro police officer reprimanding him for urinating on the street.
“The suspect was arrested and detained at Johannesburg Central SAPS. Lawlessness will not be tolerated,” metro police said on Friday.
The team also arrested four motorists for speeding at Winnie Mandela & Broadacres roads, Fourways. The worst offender was trapped at 111km/h in the 60km zone.
In another operation, a Toyota Hilux bakkie that had been stripped was recovered by metro police at the R558 in Lenasia South. The vehicle had been stolen in Vereeniging.
TimesLIVE
A 'wee stop', speedsters and auto recovery: JMPD is on the beat
Image: Reuben Goldberg
A minibus taxi driver discovered he can't dish out hot klaps to women when he was arrested for assault by the Johannesburg metro police.
The driver was apprehended at the Bree taxi rank in the city centre after he took exception to a woman metro police officer reprimanding him for urinating on the street.
“The suspect was arrested and detained at Johannesburg Central SAPS. Lawlessness will not be tolerated,” metro police said on Friday.
The team also arrested four motorists for speeding at Winnie Mandela & Broadacres roads, Fourways. The worst offender was trapped at 111km/h in the 60km zone.
In another operation, a Toyota Hilux bakkie that had been stripped was recovered by metro police at the R558 in Lenasia South. The vehicle had been stolen in Vereeniging.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
KZN man slapped with R2k fine for urinating in mall car park
Student accused of urinating in roommate’s cooking pot
Polo Vivo found completely stripped, barely two hours after cops alerted
Joburg traffic management tender gets the high court's thumbs up
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos