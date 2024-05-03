South Africa

A 'wee stop', speedsters and auto recovery: JMPD is on the beat

03 May 2024 - 13:54 By TimesLive
A minibus taxi driver is charged with assaulting a Johannesburg metro police officer after she reprimanded him for urinating in public.
Image: Reuben Goldberg

A minibus taxi driver discovered he can't dish out hot klaps to women when he was arrested for assault by the Johannesburg metro police.

The driver was apprehended at the Bree taxi rank in the city centre after he took exception to a woman metro police officer reprimanding him for urinating on the street.

“The suspect was arrested and detained at Johannesburg Central SAPS. Lawlessness will not be tolerated,” metro police said on Friday.

The team also arrested four motorists for speeding at Winnie Mandela & Broadacres roads, Fourways. The worst offender was trapped at 111km/h in the 60km zone.

In another operation, a Toyota Hilux bakkie that had been stripped was recovered by metro police at the R558 in Lenasia South. The vehicle had been stolen in Vereeniging.

TimesLIVE

