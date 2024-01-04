South Africa

Polo Vivo found completely stripped, barely two hours after cops alerted

It takes criminals roughly 30 minutes to strip a vehicle bare, says JMPD

04 January 2024 - 17:52
Hendrik Hancke Senior reporter
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
The Volkswagen Polo, stolen in Randburg, was found stripped bare in Soweto, just two hours after it was reported stolen.
The Volkswagen Polo, stolen in Randburg, was found stripped bare in Soweto, just two hours after it was reported stolen.
Image: Johannesburg Metro Police Department/Facebook

It was a case of Gone in 60 Seconds stealing exotic cars in the action heist film starring Nicolas Cage, but in South Africa criminals can make a stolen car all but “disappear” in less than 60 minutes.

A Volkswagen Polo, stolen from the Randburg area in Johannesburg before New Year’s Day, was found by the Johannesburg metro police department (JMPD) barely two hours after being alerted to search for it — stripped bare of parts.

A 23-year-old male suspect was arrested.
A 23-year-old male suspect was arrested.
Image: JMPD/Facebook

One suspect, removing the last remaining bits, was found and arrested at the scene in Soweto.

“It takes criminals roughly 30 minutes to completely strip a vehicle,” JMPD spokesperson  Superintendent Xolani Fihla told TimesLIVE on Thursday.

“The lookout was received at 7am and the arrest was executed at 9am”

The JMPD tactical response unit members were alerted on Saturday to be on the lookout for a grey Volkswagen Polo Vivo which had been stolen.

“Further information was received from Tracker contro, who provided the position where the vehicle was last active,” said Fihla.

“The officers and members from Tracker proceeded to the given address in Mofolo South, Soweto, where a male was found stripping the vehicle.”

It was two hours after the theft was reported.

“From observation, the vehicle found on the premises matched the sought vehicle, and an inquiry into the vehicle was conducted using the VIN. It was discovered that indeed the vehicle found was the stolen vehicle.”

Fihla said the 23-year-old male suspect was arrested and detained at Moroka police station for possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Crooked clowns

Crime is a debilitating scourge in South Africa and cause for serious concern. But occasionally a crime story comes along that makes us chuckle. Here ...
News
1 week ago

WENDY KNOWLER | Here’s an alert your tracker might not have sent

Failing to comply with the Ts&Cs of vehicle tracking operators might mean you get nothing from your insurance if the car is stolen
Opinion & Analysis
1 month ago

Thief strips metal sheeting from Usindiso building

A man has been arrested for stripping metal sheeting from the burnt Usindiso building on the corner of Frederick and Delvers streets in ...
News
2 weeks ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘Harm reduction is the way, not sin tax’ – tobacco industry on new bill South Africa
  2. Three family members murdered in Rondebult, Germiston South Africa
  3. US 'not seeing acts of genocide' in Gaza, State Dept says World
  4. WATCH | ‘Mbongeni Ngema was to create a production on my life before he died’: ... South Africa
  5. Rea Vaya buses blocked at depot South Africa

Latest Videos

Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp 'not overly happy' with Anfield atmosphere after 5-1 ...
South Africa: Fire fighters in battle of blaze on slopes of mountain near Cape ...